Thursday, 16 November 2023
Clifford Ah See faces court for drug offences

By Staff Reporters
November 16 2023 - 11:01am
A man who damaged a hospital bed and yelled at bystanders while in the throes of drug addiction has faced court where he's been ordered to abstain from drugs.

