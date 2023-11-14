Hundreds of people flocked to Apex Park on Tuesday morning to commemorate 365 days lined with bravery, heartache and resilience.
Held at a formerly submerged site in the heart of town, a Eugowra Reflection Service was staged from 9.30am to mark the one year anniversary since the devastating November 14 floods swallowed communities across the Cabonne Shire.
Residents were among droves of people arriving to show support, including family and friends, emergency services and police, tradespeople, media, politicians and other community services.
"As farmers, we used to love hearing rain on the roof, but now, those simple pleasures make us feel anxious and nervous," long-term resident to address the crowd, Hugh Ellis said.
"All of Eugowra will have memories of that fateful day, whether you were clinging to a fence post or a tree, and where you're sitting down today, you would've been underneath three metres of water.
"We witnessed the biggest helicopter evacuation in Australian history that day, and the man who rescued us was born and raised in Eugowra.
"Tim Perry, if you're here, thanks mate."
Deputy mayor and event emcee, Jamie Jones talked about the purpose of the service flagging a mixed bag of both past and present events as a result of the deluge.
"Not only are we here to reflect on the immense loss, but to encourage, inspire and provide the opportunity for reflection on the resilience of the great people in Eugowra," Mr Jones said.
"We honour the memory of those we have lost and we also pay respect to the countless individuals who selflessly came to the aid of the community."
Residents Cath Welsh and Nerida Cuddy performed Andra Day's Rise Up, singing of the hope and care held between one another in the town.
Mayor Kevin Beatty talked of "her beauty and her terror" surrounding the land, particularly during unprecedented times of natural disaster..
"The earth was engulfed and people were in shock and in mourning, so we acknowledge the loss and pain that was endured," he said.
"It is because of you all here today that this town is moving in the right direction and we will get to where we need to be by working, building and striving for a better tomorrow.
"We will not give up on this town and this town will never lose its magic, because it's the people that make Eugowra what it is today and those people are still here."
Member for Calare, Andrew Gee spoke of the two residents, Diane Smith and Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec, who tragically died in the flood.
Reiterating the sorrow from these losses, he reiterated how "greatly loved and greatly missed" by many they will continue to be.
Mr Gee also addressed the united morale throughout the town, talking of its strong presence since the outset of the deluge and thereafter.
"How many communities- how many Australians have ever been tested in such a way? It's the community that has carried Eugowra forward since the first moments of its recovery and the story, at its heart, is the triumph of the human spirit," he said.
"The toughness and grit to take on the worst that can be thrown at you ... even when you've got nothing left to give.
"We are not done and we intend to get through this; because Eugowra is standing brave and strong."
Resident Sean Hayes talked of the "heroic acts of bravery to save others" and thanked each frontline worker and volunteer who had a hand in reviving the town of its apocalyptic state.
"Your efforts have made and continue to make a difference," he said.
"We still have a fair way to travel in our recovery and we ask for you all to continue travelling with us on that journey."
Eugowra students and cousins, "Jada and Macie" recited an original poem authored by farmer Hugh Ellis, with the service concluding after one hour.
Chosen by many locals, a large granite rock will be placed in the garden beds of Apex Park, with a plaque fastened to the front of the boulder to mark the event that was on November 14, 2022.
