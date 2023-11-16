Chance to live the ideal country life

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday November 17: 20R Ascot Park Road, Dubbo:
Located just 11 kilometres from Dubbo, 20R Ascot Park Road compliments both family lifestyle and country views on a boutique block. The property stretches 10.17 hectares with a fully fenced house yard and easy maintenance garden.
Listing agent Brian McAneney said that upon viewing the property, buyers would be impressed with the cooling double-brick insulating qualities of the five bedroom home. "There is a welcoming living space and the kitchen is a cooks delight, boasting space and practical entertaining within the heart of the home.
"The home contains exposed timber beams with stunning timber archways and doors providing both aesthetic and character to this already beautiful home," he said. "You can enjoy drifting away to the peaceful surrounds gazing through the French style timber windows."
Families will be kept cool thanks to two split-system reverse cycle air conditioners. There is also a wall mounted refrigeration unit and a cosy slow combustion wood heater for those cooler months, with the woodfire heated living space providing a tranquil space for reading a book or enjoying a cup of tea. The home also provides built in-robes, ceiling fans, three bathrooms, and a mix of tiled and carpeted flooring.
The sealed Ascot Park Road delivers easy access to the property and the rear of the block contains a dam with scattered timber making it perfect for a hobby farmer. Owners can enjoy strolls throughout the private boundaries of the property taking in the mature trees and bordering scrubland.
A 10 metre by 5 metre fully enclosed shed, with half of the floor concreted, provides enough space and security for farm feed or machinery, while a garden shed borders on the house yard for easy access to mowers and household equipment.
The 25 acre property also boasts a 20,000 gallon tank and 3000 gallon overflow tank providing sufficient water containment, and Brian said that buyers would not be disappointed when viewing the property. "20R Ascot Park Road provides quick access to town while being able to live in the peace of a rural setting," he said. "Families will love the generous space both within the home and its surrounding bushland, and the flexibility that semi rural life brings."
Please note: The owner has requested settlement be mid-February 2024.
