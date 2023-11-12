Breakfast was going as usual at Birdie Noshery and Drinking Establishment on Sunday morning until an egg was cracked revealing an extremely rare surprise.
Birdie chef and co-owner Simonn Hawke said the establishment uses free range Canobolas Eggs and she's never seen a four-yolker in her career as a chef and said finding four yolks in one egg on November 5 was exciting.
"I've been in the industry for over 30 years and I've never seen it and everybody I've worked with has ever seen it either," Ms Hawke said.
"If it was only the lotto that would be more exciting but hopefully it's a good omen.
"We get a double-yolker every day, one or two.
"We use Canobolas [Eggs] free range, they are all really nice eggs."
Ms Hawke said the rare egg was discovered during the Sunday breakfast service and since she wasn't there one of her staff members reached out to let her know about it.
"It was one of my employees, the girl who was working on that section, she sent me a photo straight away and I was like, 'oh wow'," Ms Hawke said.
"I've just never ever come across it, in fact every person I've spoken to has never seen one either."
For a moment she said she didn't realise the significance but then it hit her so she looked it up and was blown away by what she discovered.
"I was like 'oh my God, I better Google this and see how rare it is' ... and I came across an article that suggested it's like a one in 11 billion chance, which is insanity," Ms Hawke said.
"I know that's greater than the population of the planet although I'm sure there are more eggs in the world than there are humans but, still, one in 11 billion I think is extremely rare to see that.
"There was an article in the Guardian in England or somewhere and some other cafe had come across one themselves, they had a little write up as well. That's where I found the information out about the rarity of it.
"I mean we do get a lot of double-yolkers."
Ms Hawke said the people who received the four-yolker were having fried eggs on toast.
"They got to see it, we wouldn't have wasted it on a bacon and egg roll or something," she said.
"I don't know who they were and I don't know if they understood the rarity of it themselves.
"They were sitting there chatting away and then they started taking photos of it themselves."
