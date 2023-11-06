The National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout has again been a big success for Dubbo.
Hundreds of players took to the Katrina Gibbs Ovals on the weekend and champions were crowned in three divisions.
Castlereagh All Blacks secured yet another title in the main game while Pambilang Coastals won both the under 12s and the under 16s.
"The best thing about this is everyone is inclusive and they get around it. There's no bad behaviour and it's a really good environment," Castlereagh captain Harry West said at the conclusion of the carnival.
The Daily Liberal had photographers in attendance on both days and captured plenty of the best moments.
