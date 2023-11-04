Heartwarming images that caught our attention

The conversation after I finish work for the day can often still revolve around news.
It comes after 5pm. Once I've left the office and walk through the door I'm asked how my day was.
But unlike other occupations I'm not asked how my day was in those exact words. No, that's not how it's done in the news game. Instead I get asked, what made news today?
Sometimes it can stump me, as there might have been a few stories published that particular day and there's not one that stands out above the others. I stand there suddenly racking my brain to quickly determine which story I want to talk about at a time when I have already started mentally switching off from work.
But when I was asked what had made news on Friday afternoon I was only stumped for about one second. Then I remembered what we had published that morning.
"We got photos of baby lion cubs born at the zoo," I replied. It immediately sparked interest.
Not every story will do that at my place, which admittedly is reflective of readers as a whole. Different topics interest different people, so you might have a cracking story about something that has happened at the council or in the courts, but if that's what has made news today, it might not create much conversation at home.
Baby lion cubs were different.
We soon went looking for the pictures. Although we could have just waited. When the local news came on the TV they were there as well. When the national news came on we saw them again.
The heartwarming images of three youngsters born in our part of the world was shared far and wide.
Meanwhile, at my place we're now trying to work out when we can visit the zoo and see the cubs in person. I'm sure we're not alone.
Laurie Bullock, editor
