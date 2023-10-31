Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Lockerbie, near Dunedoo, to be sold for the first time in almost 100 years

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Central West property that's been in the same family for almost a century is up for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.