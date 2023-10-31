A timely reminder to not overload your power boards has been issued after a suspected electrical fire took off on Tuesday, October 31.
Smoke could be seen streets away as more than 15 fire fighters from around Dubbo battled an "intense" heat at a house fire.
Just before 10am on Tuesday morning, Dubbo Fire and Rescue crews 280 and 284 were notified of a house on fire on Sterling Street.
The first truck arrived to flames coming out of two windows and the roof of the house, Dubbo Fire and Rescue Inspector Michael Harvey said.
The crews made quick entry through the front door, wearing full breathing apparatus.
"They found the fire in the entertainment room, but it wasn't very entertaining unfortunately," Inspector Harvey said.
The fire fighters were able to contain the damage to one room of the house, but there was significant damage to the roof and air conditioning unit.
It took the fire fighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control and crews were on the scene for "well over" an hour to do "after action" duties.
"There was no one home at the time and the dog, which was quite distressed in the front yard, was rescued by a neighbour," Inspector Harvey said.
Police and ambulance services arrived soon after they were alerted to the fire.
Inspector Harvey said at the current time the fire is suspected to be electrical and it was a timely reminder to not overload power boards.
"It is also important to have fully operational smoke alarms," he said.
On Dubbo Fire Station's Facebook page, they posted that despite the "thick smoke damage to the property was kept to a minimum".
"As we head towards the holiday period you can get home fire safety advice by visiting www.fire.nsw.gov.au," they said.
"It was great work by all crews involved".
Steps to ensure your home is fire safe include ensuring smoke alarms work, organise a fire escape plan, clean chimneys have serviceable gas heaters, use screen guards on wood heaters and replace electric blankets regularly.
