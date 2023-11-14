Daily Liberal
Our History

Fallen Aboriginal scar tree protected for heritage at Coonabarabran

Sarah Falson
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
Coonabarabran LALC CEO Brandon Nixon, Crown Lands Group Leader Jacky Wiblin, and Naomi Stanton, Alicia Stanton and Talisha Kuras of Coonabarabran LALC, with the fallen scar tree. Picture supplied
A culturally-significant 'scar tree' in Coonabarabran has been protected, denoting its historical significance to the local Aboriginal community.

