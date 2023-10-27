Maas Derby Day is Dubbo's biggest racing party as more than 4000 guests enjoy terrific spring racing action on Saturday, November 4, 11am-6pm at Dubbo Turf Club. With seven great races, lots of entertainment, fashion and hospitality, Maas Derby Day is an event not to be missed. General admission tickets are $20 (per person - includes entry). Catering packages are available, but marquees and reserved seating are sold out, except for the Inland Petroleum Marquee which is $180pp at 123tix.
The Show, a distinctly Australian event, is more than just an agricultural festival promoting farming and produce, it offers a blend of entertainment, commerce, and education that celebrates our rural and regional communities. More Australian's visit their local show each year than any other single event. In 2023, we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Dubbo Show with an exhibition that explores its history and significance. Curated by Simone Taylor, the exhibition is on display at Western Plains Cultural Centre until May 5, 2024.
The event will attract some 500 people for three nights, with games played at Bob Dowling Park, Saturday, November 4, and Sunday November 5, all day. The NITFKO is an annual event that plays a crucial role in promoting positive health messages and encouraging physical activity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in a relaxed social environment. It aims to create a sense of community, inclusive participation, enjoyment and reconciliation. Spectators can cheer the teams on for free. To register as a player, coach, referee, volunteer or team, go to profile.mysideline.com.au/register?source=touch-football.
Macquarie Sewcoliates, a small patchwork group who live at Kintyre Village, Dubbo, will host a quilt and craft show at the village, on November 4 and 5, 9.30am-4.30pm. Many quilts on show and some will be for sale. There will be lots of craft for sale at very reasonable prices. Morning and afternoon teas, and a barbecue lunch will be available to buy from the canteen, plus lucky door prizes valued at $100 on both days and a large raffle with 24 prizes, first and second of which are beautiful queen size quilts. Entry is $5.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next Dubbo Farmers Market is Saturday, November 4, 11. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. From 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, on the first Sunday of the month. Next date is November 5, from 8am-1pm.
Western Plains Cultural Centre presents a double feature - The Maltese Falcon (PG), starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, and Sydney Greenstreet; and The Exorcist (18+), starring Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max von Sydow; Saturday, November 4, from 4pm, Tickets $10pp at the venue, which includes a complimentary standard drink at the Establishment Bar Dubbo following the films.
The 15-hectare Mayfield Garden is open every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 9am until 4.30pm. Final Garden entry is at 3pm. Your garden entry ticket is valid for the date issued only. Children aged under 5 years are admitted free of charge. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
Dubbo greyhounds in October
Enjoy the dogs racing on October 28, from 5pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty products, kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one is on Saturday, October 25.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Fridays, October 31, November 24, December 8, 16, and Tuesday, December 25 (Boxing Day) from 6pm-9pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - October 27 - Duncan Ferguson; 28 - Jo Hyndes; November dates - 3 - Shane Riley; 4 - Sam Coon; 5 - Paul McMillan; 10 - Duncan Ferguson; 11 - Jo Hyndes; 12 - Pete Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event November 5) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Experience the art of fabric dyeing with eucalyptus leaves at Bushtextiles Studio. Join in to create beautiful, clear, and permanent prints on fabric, including a silk scarf. Eucalyptus leaves are known for producing remarkable prints. During the workshop, you'll gain insights into the dyeing process and delve into the fascinating world of working with distinctly Australian native plants. A complimentary tea, coffee, and cake is part of your creative journey. Tickets $100 online at www.bushtextiles.com.au/shop/p/botanical-dyeing-workshop-1.
This is the third bi-annual Mini Series Art Prize founded by gallery director Madeline Young in 2019. Artists were invited to submit three artworks to be judged. The winner will be given a solo exhibition at The Corner Store Gallery in 2024. They are also awarded two Highly Commended awards and artists become part of the stable. The competition is open to emerging and professional artists from Australia who have not had a solo exhibition with the Gallery before. The exhibition will include the most exciting and original artworks submitted for selection from artists and designers all over Australia. From now until November 5, 10am-1pm.
Are you ready for music on the weekends? Head to the Cargo Inn for the captivating sounds of Cameron Sharp. Grab your friends, book a table, come and enjoy a drink, dinner and music on Sunday, October 29, with Megan Woods, from 4pm-7pm.
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional-style circus with a modern twist featuring edge of your seat daredevils, hilarious clowns, aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. From today, 7.30pm-9.30pm, until Saturday, November 4, 4pm-6pm, (excluding October 30, 31, November 1). Check session times when booking. North Orange Shopping Centre, tickets $15-$70, at hudsons.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.
The festival program features many innovative, educational and fun events that champion the region's wines, produce and wine industry personalities. Events include the Orange Wine Show and Masterclasses, Vintners Tables, cellar doors and private homes hosted by the winemakers offering premium exclusive events, all showcasing the region's wines and food. Orange Wine Month will end with Wine and Food at Altitude, a walk through some vineyards stopping at a number of food stations learning the Altitude of Wine. For more details visit www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival.
Brangayne's rustic cellar door is located in the old orchard coolstore. Visit for a wine tasting, then wander through the magnificent 80 year old Rhododendron Garden. Until October 29, from 11am until 4pm, at Brangayne of Orange, 837 Pinnacle Road, Canobolas. Make a booking at brangayne.com/booking-enquiry/.
Barney Ellaga was the 'Tjungayi' or cultural policeman for the Alawa people of Central Arnhem Land. In a society with no written records, cultural information was handed down verbally to an appropriate recipient. With his sons predeceasing him and with no one achieving an appropriate level of initiation to receive this information, the line of succession, after many tens of thousands of years, stopped with him. An Orange Regional Gallery exhibition supported by Mitchell Fine Art, Brisbane. Now until Monday, November 6, 10am-4pm at Orange Regional Gallery.
Working in his studio at nearby Summer Hill, Orange, Serisier began this series of geometrical large scale pieces by establishing an initial, and seemingly arbitrary set of parameters. Working from photographs of the American conceptual and performance artist James Lee Byars' (1932-1997) artworks installed at the Benrath Palace in Dusseldorf and its surrounding parkland, Serisier zeroed in on particular elements to establish an initial range of colours, which he then mixed using oil paints, marble dust and waxes. Enjoy this striking exhibition at the Orange Regional Gallery, until November 12, 10am-4pm.
The Summer Kitchen and Pool Club is back for the season. Enjoy wood fired tapas and pizza, ribs and barbecue favourites from the summer kitchen and summer cocktails, draught beers and wines from the pool club. Long weekend hours Saturday and Sunday noon - 8pm; Monday noon - 6pm (Kitchen till 4pm). Throughout spring and summer, Wednesday to Friday 4pm - 9pm; Saturday noon - 9pm; Sunday noon - 8pm. Reserve your table and relax in the luxury accommodation at bookings.nowbookit.com.
Live Music Saturdays are on every weekend this Spring and Summer. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange at Stockman's Ridge Wines from 1pm - 5pm, and children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Numbers are limited so book your $5 spot early at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music. Wine Tastings are not included with your booking but can be booked separately, as can delicious grazing boards, at the Cellar Door.
Enjoy seven wines from Ross Hill Wines' Pinnacle Series perfectly matched with delicious dishes for the perfect food & wine experience. Upcoming dates: October 28. From noon - 2pm, tickets $120pp at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event November 11. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
You can enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Booking start times from 1pm and are for 1.5hrs, minimum two people per booking at $60pp at stockmansridge.com.au/.
Bathurst spring spectacular
A monster plant stall will be held in the park adjacent to Bathurst Visitor Information Centre on Saturday, October 29, from 9am-4.30pm. On Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30, from 9.30am until 5pm, you are welcome to tour 10 open gardens, with live music and food at selected gardens. Bus guides can be provided for groups of 10 or more; contact Chris Bayliss 0499 049 299. It is preferable if printed/paper copies of tickets bought online are presented to the first garden visited in exchange for a certified Bathurst Gardeners' Club Spring Spectacular 2023 ticket and map to participating gardens. Tickets are $25 at book.bookeasy.com/bathurst-spring-spectacular/tours/100073.
Find your gardening gloves, embrace the outdoors and lend a hand to help install native plants along Macquarie Wambuul River at the lying fox habitat restoration site on Sunday, October 29. Everyone can assist in putting native trees, shrubs and grasses in place to grow and mature and thus provide important habitat for local wildlife, and improve the health of this much loved and important waterway. Council will also have a free barbecue lunch afterwards. Meet at Hereford Street Open Space Reserve, downstream of the low-level bridge at 10am.
Take a tour of the home built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845. Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty colonial Georgian bungalow from 1932, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and now is a museum containing Ida Traill's collection of artifacts including furniture, horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics. Hourly guided tours are available on Sundays between noon and 3pm, with the last booking at 2.30pm. Tickets are $10 - $34, with bookings through eventbrite.
The Men's Table is a national not-for-profit organisation that builds community groups for men to meet monthly over dinner to talk about the highs and lows of their lives, and everything in between. The aim is to help address the need for connection and increasing isolation and loneliness among men. Men of all ages, backgrounds, professional and personal histories and orientations are welcome to share a sense of camaraderie and peer support
Every Saturday, in October, you can take a free guided tour of the Dobell Drawing Prize #23. The Dobell Drawing Prize is Australia's leading prize for drawing, an unparalleled celebration of technique, innovation, and expanded approaches to drawing by acclaimed and emerging drawing practitioners. The biennial prize began 30 years ago at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The Dobell Drawing Prize #23 touring exhibition showcases over 45 finalist artworks that respond to the Prize's fundamental question: what is drawing? The museum is open from 8am-5pm. Reserve your free place in a tour at eventbrite.
Horse, harness and driver will show their skills on October 25. So get along to Bathurst Harness Racing Club for some great harness action in the beautiful grounds. Enjoy a great meal from the bistro and a cold beverage from the bar and have a flutter at the on-course TAB facility. Racing from 5.30pm-9pm.
Rock into the Family Hotel's newest night on the Bathurst calendar with Musical Trivia every Wednesday from 7pm. Entry is free and you can win prizes while grooving to tunes across the decades. Wednesday is also Schnitty Night - for $17, add your choice of $3 topper (parmi, Mexican, boscaiola or Texan). Book your spot at www.familyhotel.com.au/whats-on/musical-bingo.
Out West Piano Fest celebrates an incredible weekend of food and wine, music and art from Friday, October 27 until Sunday, October 29, at Blackdown Farm, Bathurst. The program is inspired by place, culinary delights, and a collaborative passion for sharing the passion of music. Out West Piano Fest feature four superb pianists, Andrey Gugnin, Tamara Anna Cislowska, Sonya Lifschitz and Clemens Leske, who will move and excite, enlighten and entertain. Five concerts over the weekend - book at www.pianoplus.com.au/. Tickets for full program $355-$785; single concerts $30-$100.
Old Government Cottage is a rare, intact example of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Tours cost Adult $15; Child $9; Family $45 and bookings are essential at: Northey's Store, Clarke Street, or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event on Saturdays. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on October 28, November 4, 11, 18, 25.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event November 5.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, November 26, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is November 4, 9am-1pm.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates November 4-5. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. Every Friday 4pm - 5pm, and every Saturday 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, join a $20 tour. Bookings at www.bathurstgrange.com.au
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is November 18), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
An exhibition of local photography will delight visitors to the Odd Sock Gallery. Explore the Blayney Shire in a series of photographic prints and four-metre high projected images. The images cover the seasons, the land, wildlife and commuity, in photographs taken by locals and visitors. Now until November 6, 10am-5pm.
The Carcoar Show is described as the "best little show in the country" and is held on the last Saturday in October each year. It gives visitors the experience of life on the land showcasing the district's finest livestock and local produce, plus a great variety of stallholders and food venues. Experience the wonders of the pavilion with photography displays, home products, art and crafts, flowers and local school displays. A variety of show sponsor Angullong Wines will be available from the bar. Other attractions - antique machinery; antique cars; horse drawn farm machinery, Old Kentucky Petting Zoo; Mr Bouncey Jumping Castle; Horizontal Bungee; Julian Bull Magic; a roving magician; yard games, giant Jenga; carnival rides; and a showbag stall. October 28, 8.30am-6pm. Tickets - family $30; individuals over-15 $10; children (5-15) and pensioners $5; children under-5 free.
Head to the village of Millthorpe this springtime for a weekend of open gardens and more. Showcasing both village and nearby country gardens, you'll be sure to find something to explore and inspire in this beautiful cool climate area. November 4-5, 9am-5pm
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday November 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, November 22. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Admission is $5 or $15 for a family.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: November 3. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
