By Vickii Byram
October 27 2023 - 2:56pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Last year's fashionistas at the Maas Derby Day. File picture
And they're racing!

MAAS Derby Day

Maas Derby Day is Dubbo's biggest racing party as more than 4000 guests enjoy terrific spring racing action on Saturday, November 4, 11am-6pm at Dubbo Turf Club. With seven great races, lots of entertainment, fashion and hospitality, Maas Derby Day is an event not to be missed. General admission tickets are $20 (per person - includes entry). Catering packages are available, but marquees and reserved seating are sold out, except for the Inland Petroleum Marquee which is $180pp at 123tix.

