Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'I was just hoping the thing could hold together': Late drama can't stop van Gisbergen

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 9 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S a reason they call it an endurance event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.