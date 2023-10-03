Daily Liberal
61-year-old Andrew Vella missing from Parkes

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 3 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Andrew Vella, aged 61, was last seen on the Newell highway in Parkes at about 1:00am on Friday, September 29. Picture supplied
Police are appealing for help locating a man missing from Parkes, known to frequent Dubbo.

