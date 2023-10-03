Police are appealing for help locating a man missing from Parkes, known to frequent Dubbo.
Andrew Vella, aged 61, was last seen on the Newell highway in Parkes at about 1:00am on Friday, September 29.
When Mr Valla could not be located or contacted, officers from Central West Police District were notified and began a search for him.
Police hold serious concerns for Mr Valla's welfare due to a medical condition.
Mr Valla is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, he is about 180 to 185 centimetres tall, is of a thin build and has a short grey moustache and shaved head.
He is known to frequent the Dubbo, Coonamble and Lake Macquarie areas.
Anyone who has seen Mr Valla, or has information of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Central West Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.