Spacious home with luxury lifestyle

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday September 15: 12 Wave Court, Dubbo:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 12 Wave Court, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Nestled in a prime location, 12 Wave Court emerges as a gorgeous gem that epitomises masterful craftsmanship and the essence of luxury living.
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, listing agent Samuel Shooter said the two-storey residence boasted an alluring facade that immediately set an exceptional tone. "Upon entering, you'll be enveloped by an exquisite blend of sophistication and elegance that graces every corner of this home.
"The expansive living areas beckon you to indulge in unparalleled comfort, while an abundance of natural light streams through the double glass sliders and expansive windows, creating a radiant ambiance throughout the open-plan living space," he said. "With multiple living areas, including a spacious media room on the first floor, this residence offers versatility, allowing you to customise the spaces to suit your preferences and lifestyle."
The kitchen at 12 Wave Court is a masterpiece of form and function. Meticulously designed, it's adorned with stone benchtops and features a range of contemporary amenities, including 900mm electric oven, 900mm gas cooktop, and dishwasher.
There is also an extremely helpful walk-in pantry and a waterfall island benchtop that further enhances the premium feel of the kitchen, ensuring a rewarding experience for any cooking enthusiast.
Owners will be able to indulge in a restful night's sleep in any of the four generous bedrooms on the upper floor, with three providing built-in robes and ceiling fans to ensure your utmost comfort, while the main bedroom boasts a stunning walk-in robe and private ensuite.
Both the ensuite and main bathroom are graced with stone benchtops and premium fixtures, adding a touch of luxury to your daily routines.
This property boasts cutting-edge features, including ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, instant gas hot water, and an all-encompassing CCTV system equipped with five cameras, providing an added layer of security and convenience.
Samuel said the home was meticulously designed to cater to your every need. "This residence offers you the opportunity to see your dreams come to life within its walls," he said. "Don't miss the chance to become the next owner of this exceptional property, where luxury living meets unparalleled craftsmanship, and a life of utmost comfort and convenience awaits you."
