Matters of State | Head to Parliament these school holidays

Are you looking for activities for kids for these school holidays?
Families and children across NSW are invited to visit Australia's oldest Parliament via ZOOM these school holidays for FREE fun educational activities. Activities will run from 25 September - 28 September 2023 and are perfect for children up to 12 years old.
This holiday's highlights include:
I'd love to see all the children and families from our community participate in these fun events, so please feel free to share with others who may be interested.
Bookings are essential. Go to the link to register now: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/free-family-fun-with-the-parliament-of-nsw-tickets-695794278417
***
Nominations are open for the NSW Women of the Year Awards!
This is an opportunity to recognise and shine the spotlight on those women and girls from regional, rural, and remote NSW who are ground-breaking thinkers, pillars of the community and unsung heroes.
They're the role models who challenge inequality, innovate, and inspire.
Categories for nominations include Premier's NSW Woman of Excellence, NSW Community Hero, NSW Young Woman of the Year, NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year and The Ones to Watch Showcase.
We've been able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of many women and girls from the Dubbo electorate through these awards, be sure to get your nominations in before Sunday, 8th November.
More information can be found at https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-award
***
NSW Women's Week
Are you looking to host an event or deliver an activity in 2024 that supports the objectives of NSW Women's Week, and the NSW Women's Strategy (2023-2026)?
NSW Women's Week celebrates the diverse contributions of women and girls, providing an opportunity to reflect on the social, economic and achievements they make in NSW.
Celebrated between Monday 4 March and Sunday 10 March 2024 to coincide with International Women's Day on 8 March 2024, applications are now open and close on the 9 October 2023 at 4pm.
Further information can be found by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants
***
DREAM Festival
CONGRATULATIONS to Dubbo Regional Council and the committee on this year's DREAM Festival.
As part of the previous NSW Government, I was proud to be able to provide funding to the support the month-long event through Destination NSW's Flagship Event Program.
It was fantastic that the lantern parade could go ahead after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and again in 2022 because of rain, the streets were lined with people and Victoria Park was a buzz with great food, entertainment, and local stall holders.
Events like the DREAM Festival are what's so great about living in regional communities like ours.
