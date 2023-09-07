The CEO of a not-for-profit aimed at helping those less fortunate in a number of western area communities wants to see a 20 per cent rise in homes built during his tenure.
At the end of August, Justin Cantelo was appointed to the head position at Housing Plus and outlined some of his key goals for the immediate future.
"Because of the current housing crisis that regional NSW is in, building more homes is going to be a significant priority," he said.
"We're currently building around 80 new homes a year. I'd like to see that increase to 100-plus new homes every year and try to have an impact for those people on low to moderate incomes."
The job of CEO will be Mr Cantelo's fourth different position held at Housing Plus - which has an office at Dubbo - since he joined the organisation in 2015.
Prior to that, he worked for the Cancer Council as its regional manager for Western NSW.
But his life was much different prior to his Orange move ten years ago, having worked as a registered nutritionist in Sydney.
"My wife and I decided we wanted a tree change and wanted something different, that we thought was more meaningful," he added.
"We packed up our bags, sold the business and moved to Northern Territory for three years, working and living in Aboriginal communities in the central desert area."
With his wife having originated from Orange and the time to have children upon them, the couple decided to move to the Colour City and haven't looked back since.
It was the work Housing Plus had achieved in the homelessness sector that peaked Mr Cantelo's interest in the first place.
Since he joined the company - initially as a business development innovation officer - the business has grown in leaps and bounds.
"Eight years ago it was turning over around $9 million and now we're turning over $34 million. We've gone from having around 26 staff to now over 140 staff." he said.
"I'd like to see the business continue to grow, but more importantly grow where we can make the biggest impact and change lives for people living in regional NSW.
"That can be through providing homes as well as the support people need to reduce the risk of them getting into homelessness or reduce the risk of harm through domestic violence."
