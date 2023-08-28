RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 36-20
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "They're probably a very similar team to us. They like to grind teams down and I thought it was going to be like that.
"At half-time I thought they'd come out with a lot more energy and had put us under pressure, and they did the same at the start of the second half.
"To our guys' credit they managed to withstand that and come back with a few good tries at the end and finished strongly.
"The boys understand that each week could be their last so they played with a lot of energy.
"We'll do our homework on Mudgee. They're a good team who've had the wood on us so I'm looking forward to going there and giving them a good challenge."
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "That's what we've been working all year.
"We knew Wello were going to be tough and it was a bit of a scrappy game, back and forth, but I'm just happy to take the win.
"When Crispy (Cody Crisp) got sent for 10 it was hard, we missed a few tackles and they scored a couple of quick tries. We need to fix up our defence if we want to win the comp.
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "We made some silly mistakes and some back-to-back penalties and Parkes grabbed it with both hands.
"What I've learnt from this season is you don't give these (Wellington) boys a sniff. I've said it from the start, if we score one try we score two or three but we just need to get that first one."
READ ALSO:
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 36-20
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We didn't build much pressure. Every time we got down their end of the ground we'd drop the footy and give it away.
"We didn't defend well. We might tackle good for three or four tackles and then let them up the middle.
"There were glimpses where we'd switch off and you can't be doing that in semi-final footy. Hawks were good enough to capitalise on that."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.