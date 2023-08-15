Dubbo police are appealing for information after a man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday night.
Just after 12am on Wednesday, August 16 emergency services were called to a home in Margaret Crescent after reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, police officers located a man who was suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
Orana Mid-Western Police District commander Superintendent Tim Chinn said police on Wednesday had established a crime scene and were forensically examining the scene.
He said police had also been canvasing for witnesses.
Superintendent Chinn said it was too early to give details of the stabbing such as whether the man was known to police or if drugs had been involved.
"We believe it was an isolated incident, however, the investigation will explore different avenues and determine the exact nature," he said.
A strike force has been established to investigate the stabbing, with the assistance of homicide police.
Superintendent Chinn appealed for information from the public to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
An arrest is yet to be made.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
