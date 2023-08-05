A massive win over the Forbes Platypi and an Orange City loss have secured a spot in the Blowes Cup finals for the Dubbo Roos.
Taking on Forbes on Saturday, the Roos needed to win their match and hope Orange Emus got the victory in the Orange derby.
Defeating the Platpyi 50-5, the Roos were nervously waiting to see what unfolded in the Orange derby, with a late try sealing the win for Emus and meaning Dubbo's season will continue.
Following his side's win, Roos coach Paul Elliott had nothing but praise for his men regardless of the result.
"They needed to show some desperation and some intent if they wanted to play finals footy," he said.
"They needed to get the job done here today and that's all they could control.
"The boys came out with the right energy and intent to get the win."
A hat-trick from Mo Kavaefiafi and tries by Ben Knaggs, Campbell Watts, Tim Beach and Dario Shacks were enough to outclass Forbes.
While managing to keep the Platypi to just a single try might have been the best part but Elliott knows now is where the real work begins.
"They have a new lease on life so to speak," he said.
"They've got a crack at semi-final footy which was always the goal.
"It's going to be a different game when it comes to finals and we are happy to be part of it."
Central West Colts representative Nate Ambler returned to the side this week after missing almost six weeks with a hand injury and Elliott believes the flyhalf's involvement can't be ignored.
"Nate Ambler came back today in his first game since injuring his hand," he said.
"He controlled things well, he is only young but he steadies the ship.
"He is a really good communicator so we are very happy to have him back at the right end of the season."
Now the Roos will hit the road again next weekend to take on the Cowra Eagles in the Blowes Cup minor semi-final.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
