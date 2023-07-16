After swapping the Wests Tigers for Cessnock Goannas, Tony Pellow has been labelled one of the game's best players outside the NRL.
The former Dubbo CYMS star, who also spent time with Orange Hawks during his junior days, made the move to the Goannas just before the June 30 deadline after initially starting the 2023 season with Wynuum in Queensland.
His form up north resulted in the Wests Tigers signing him up but after just a handful of NSW Cup games for Western Suburbs he was on the move again.
READ ALSO:
Pellow scored during a 48-12 win over the Northern Hawks on his debut and Goannas captain-coach and fellow former Western Rams product, Harry Siejka had nothing but praise for the new recruit.
"I said earlier in the season that (Goannas hooker) Luke Huth is probably the best No 9 not signed by an NRL squad," Siejka told the Newcastle Weekly.
"And, Tony's possibly the same with the No 1 on his back."
Cessnock started the 2023 Newcastle season with seven straight wins but had slipped to fourth by the time Pellow signed.
The Goannas remain fourth now, seven points off leaders Maitland but the win over the Hawks and the performance of Pellow impressed Siejka.
"Everything he (Pellow) sort of touched, he was creating opportunities and was probably unlucky to not get another couple of tries," Siejka said.
"He's been out for six weeks, I just thought the way he carried himself in was really good."
Maitland is four points clear at the top as it aims to complete yet another memorable season.
Last season the Pickers scored a dominant 40-4 win in Newcastle's Denton Engineering Cup grand final and then downed Peter McDonald Premiership winners Forbes on the way to claiming back-to-back Presidents Cup victories.
After a general bye on the weekend, the Goannas will take on Wyong next round.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.