Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Six-year May temperature record as Dubbo shivers through coldest morning, frost

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frost on the ground and ice on wheelie bins have punctuated the coldest May morning in Dubbo in six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.