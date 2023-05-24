Frost on the ground and ice on wheelie bins have punctuated the coldest May morning in Dubbo in six years.
Dubbo residents shivered through a cold snap on Wednesday, May 24, when the temperature reached -3.4 degrees celsius at the airport - only a sliver above the -4 degrees record for a May day, set in 2017.
Some residents braved the cold regardless, waking up early to walk their dogs or take morning runs.
Tuesday's minimum temperature was also frost-bearing, at -1.7 degrees, and according to a Weatherzone meteorologist, more frost is on the way for the central west.
Aline Rideiro said that after a brief reprieve on Friday when the minimum temperature was likely to be around six degrees, the chilly weather would return on the weekend when "another cold front will cross the south coast later this week, followed by a really cold air mass".
She said though the minimum temperature for Saturday and Sunday was forecast to reach zero degrees, "it could be worse".
"The clear skies and the cold air mass help the temperatures drop fast during the night," Ms Rideiro told the Daily Liberal.
The cold snap on Wednesday morning brought westerly winds, whereas on Friday there is more of a chance of clouds and showers, which "help keep the temperatures higher".
Ms Rideiro said there was "chance of frost this weekend" with clear skies and cold air mass.
The warmest morning this month was on Sunday, May 14, when it settled at 10.8 degrees.
There were two other mornings this May - Monday, 8 and Tuesday, 9 - when the mercury reached zero degrees. The temperature on Monday, May 22 dipped to 0.1 degrees and on Friday, May 19 it reached 0.4.
The only other day this month when the temperature dipped below freezing was on Saturday, May 20 when it reached -1.6 degrees celsius.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
