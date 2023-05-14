Dozens dressed in pink hitting the pavement for a walk along the Macquarie River was a fitting celebration for Dubbo's angels in pink.
The Pink Angels - a local not-for-profit who assist breast cancer patients in Dubbo and beyond - celebrated their 12th birthday with a Mother's Day walk along the Tracker Riley walkway.
Pink Angels president Margo Green said there was a fantastic turn out for the event and she was pleased to see children and grandchildren coming along with their mothers and grandmothers.
"For our first time doing this we had a great turn out. I think next year there will be even more," she said.
"We were worried that, because it's on Mother's Day, people might be doing other things. But it's really wonderful how many families have embraced it with the children and grandchildren."
Before the 5.3 kilometre walk began at 9:30am, attendees gathered at Ollie Robbins Oval where there was a coffee van, sausage sizzle and cake stall with all proceeds going towards the Pink Angels' efforts to support local breast cancer patients.
Founded in 2011 by Dubbo local Donna Falconer, the Pink Angels help cover travel and accommodation expenses for people in the western NSW region who are being treated for breast cancer.
The group also helps organise cleaning, home cooked meals and yard work for patients who may not be well enough to do these things on their own.
"We support up to about 100 patients a year, which is sad in a way - it's great that we can do it but it's sad that there are that many patients," said Ms Green.
"Most people know someone who's been affected by breast cancer and - even though Dubbo's a city, we're really a small community, so people know people who are struggling with things.
It's very humbling when you meet some of these patients and it does make you appreciate the good health that we enjoy and take for granted."
Locals of all ages - including a handful of four-legged friends - turned out to support the angels, with Sunday's rain holding off just long enough for all walkers to stay dry despite some ominous clouds overhead.
This is the first time the Pink Angels have hosted the Mother's Day walk and Ms Green hopes it will become an annual event.
"I think [the committee] will be keen to do it again next year. Of course it's up to the members - but once you've done it once it only gets better, you know what has to be fixed, but it's been great," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
