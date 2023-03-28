Send your children on a wild zoo adventure these school holidays with the fun and educational Zoo Adventures Vacation Care program at Taronga Western Plains Zoo!
The Zoo Adventures program is a fun, educational holiday program for children aged between five and 12 years, where young aspiring keepers and conservationists are taken on an exciting journey, learning about animals and the environments they live in.
This unique school holiday program provides children with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live here.
Bookings are now open for the Autumn School Holidays.
Every Zoo Adventure includes:
Themes for the upcoming school holidays include:
The Zoo Adventures program includes entry to the zoo, morning tea/light supper and all activities throughout the day. Zoo Adventures run on weekdays from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 21 2023.
Bookings are essential. Please contact 6881 1433 or visit www.taronga.org.au for further information on sessions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.