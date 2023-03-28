World Bat Day - encouraging students to learn more about these species and the role they play in nature. Bats are mammals of the order Chiropteran. With their forelimbs adapted as wings, they are the only mammals capable of true and sustained flight. Bats are more agile in flight than most birds, flying with their very long spread-out digits covered with a thin membrane or patagium. Did you know: bats are also related to the Primates, the mammal taxon that includes lemurs, monkeys, apes, and humans!