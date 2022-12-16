Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Good News

St John's College student's smash the 2022 HSC with strong ATAR results

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John's College year 12 students with the leadership team. Picture by Ciara Bastow

St John's College students were buzzing with positive energy on Thursday, December 15 after receiving their HSC and ATAR results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.