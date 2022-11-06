Castlereagh All Blacks have taken out the National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout at Dubbo on Sunday.
Playing Newcastle in the final, Castlereagh was too good winning a close game 6-4.
Castlereagh's Harry West was one of the stars for the side and hopes more competitions come out to Dubbo in the future after what was a widely successful weekend.
"It was a real good turnout, especially because tournaments are usually held on the coast," he said.
"We used to have the country champs here years ago but then the coast got more fields built.
"There is tons and tons of talent out here that isn't seen, people miss out.
"When tournaments like this are in Dubbo people will travel for it."
NSW Touch superstar Dylan Thompson was at his best during the final as well, helping orchestrate several tries for the All Blacks.
Having played with and against Thompson before, West admitted he was in awe watching his teammate go about his work.
"He changes the game, if he wants to slow the game or speed it up then he will do it," he said.
"He gets in people's heads which throws them off their game and allows us to play better.
"We're chill and calm, playing with him (is great).
"Look at the end result."
Not only is Thompson a talented player but West believes some of his work helping people with their own games is just as important as winning matches.
"If you make a mistake he teaches you once you come off the field," he said.
"You might have played the ball on the wrong person or stepped the wrong way but he helps you.
"He is one of the best around, he is bringing moves in that the refs don't even know what to do with.
"He's changing the game, it's unreal for him to come out here."
The All Blacks went through the weekend undefeated and now will get a share in the competition's prize money having taken out the title.
Earlier in the day, Orange United defeated Gadhungal Murring 6-4 in the Plate Final while Wiradjuri Dreaming won the Bowl Final also 6-4.
The weekend was widely successful and is just a taste of things to come for Dubbo.
Next year, the city will host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference across four days.
The event is expected to bring approximately 10,000 people to Dubbo and will be played at Lady Cutler Ovals.
