Anyone impacted by the death by suicide of a loved one or someone close need not do it alone.
A community program has been created by not-for-profit welfare organisation Social Futures in Dubbo, to reduce the social isolation of people impacted by deaths by suicide.
"It's a very difficult matter for someone to navigate a move when they lost someone they love to suicide, and it can even be more difficult for other people," Stand By Support After Suicide Program coordinator Amanda Smart said.
"Other people wouldn't know what to say to them or how to act around them."
It was for these reasons the program was created by Social Futures, to reduce the social isolation of people impacted by deaths by suicide both in Dubbo and in remote towns across western NSW, Ms Smart said.
The program is a conglomeration of a mix of service providers on preventing suicide and supporting the people they left behind.
On Saturday, November 19, on International Suicide Survivors Support Day, everyone is invited to join a gathering to be held in Dubbo and find out what the program can offer.
Stand By is a free and confidential support service for families, friends, and associates of people impacted by death by suicide and helping them go through bereavement and grief, Ms Smart said.
Health and well-being and community organisations providing support services on mental health such as Safe Haven, Headspace, Lifeline and the Royal Flying Doctor Service will be taking part in the Dubbo-based program servicing western NSW.
The event will include a sausage sizzle, tree planting, and memory box suggestions.
"It's an opportunity for people who have experienced suicide loss to meet service providers out there who can provide post-suicide interventions.
"These organisations have come together to acknowledge the strength, courage, growth, and hope of people who survived suicide loss and what they have gone through.
"The more people understand the impact of suicide and feel comfortable talking about it, it can help further reduce stigma and shame and encourage people to ask for help."
Last year, the 3,144 deaths by suicide have been at their lowest since 2016, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' causes of death report.
Even as the toll goes down, Ms Smart said local suicide prevention programs in the region are continuing their campaign to raise community awareness and urge people impacted by the loss of a loved one or friend to seek support, and not do it alone.
To attend the Stand By Support After Suicide Program event, contact 1300 727 247.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
