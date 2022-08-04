Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway will welcome visitors to the station to see the work being done in preparation for reopening the railway from Oberon to Hazlegrove. You can see some of the history of the railway and talk to the enthusiastic volunteers who are working hard to bring another big tourist attraction to Oberon. Morning tea will be served in one of the heritage carriages for a very reasonable $10. It all happens at the Oberon Station between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, August 6. Entry is just $5, which goes towards the restoration work.