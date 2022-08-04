Disc golf is played use a flying disc or frisbee, instead of a ball and clubs. Dubbo Disc Golf and Central West Disc Golf Clubs are hosting six sanctioned tournaments in 2022 as part of the inaugural Western NSW Disc Golf Tour. The third stop on the tour is the Women's Global Event (WGE) to be held in Dubbo. The tournament will consist of two rounds on a modified layout. Men and women can compete. Players need to be a member of Australian Disc Golf which is free, at www.australiandiscgolf.com/join. Sunday, AUgust 7. 8.30am to 4pm. Sandy Beach reserve. $50. Phone Brett Chalmers 0403 412 374.
At Macquarie Lions Park, Every first and third Saturday of the month (August 6 and 20), 8am-noon, the markets offer a range of seasonal produce, fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinades, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue is Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Proudly sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council.
Join the Dubbo tea group in the Japanese tea house for a bowl of green tea prepared the traditional way. Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden. Sunday, August 7. 10.30am to 2pm. Free to the public
Almaviva is wealthy, stealthy and head over heels. Smitten Rosina is witty and pretty with razor-sharp smarts. She's also inconveniently betrothed. They need a plan. Time to call on Figaro. The enterprising barber has wits and tricks as sharp as his scissors. It takes all of his clever subterfuge to wrangle a romantic encounter for the would-be lovers. Opera Australia's finest voices and a live orchestra deliver a score that is instantly familiar. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday, August 5, 7.30pm. Tickets adult $62, concession $55, youth $27 at drtcc.com.au/season-program/the-barber-of-seville.
This is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. The get together is on the first Sunday of every month - so August 7 - in Victoria Park Dubbo (entry opposite Railway Station) from 8am to 1pm. There's a mobile cafe on site. Entry is by gold coin donation with all money donated to the Make a Wish Foundation. Spectators are welcome and donations can be made at the entry gate off Talbragar Street.
This is the inaugural SpinalCure Race Day to raise awareness and funds to support spinal cord injury research. Hosted by television icon and spinal cord injury advocate Kerri-Anne Kennerley, patrons are in for an exciting day of racing. Attendees will be able to enjoy a fabulous lunch, charity auction and Fashions on the Field sponsored by Oroton. Fifth generation thoroughbred trainer and SpinalCure ambassador Edward Cummings is a guest speaker, along with Duncan Wallace, SpinalCure executive director. Lunch tickets are $150, available at 123TIX. Sunday, August 7, from 11.30am.
Based on the beloved children's book by award-winning author Margaret Wild, There's a Sea in My Bedroom is an immersive and theatrical introduction to live classical music, capturing the magic of a child's fantasy world. Tuesday, August 9 (noon) and Wednesday, August 10 (10.30am and 6pm). Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $21 to $26.
The Z.E.N. Trio - pianist Zhang Zuo, violinist Esther Yoo and cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan met as BBC New Generation Artists in 2015 and have since performed concerts across the world. Their concert features Brahms' Piano Trio No 1 in B major and a new work by Australian Matt Laing. Wednesday, August 10. 7.30pm. Macquarie Conservatorium of Music. $7 to $30.
A Dubbo Theatre Company production of the much-loved musical. Nightclub sensation Velma murders her had-it-coming husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend her. But when Roxie also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well - turning her into a media circus of headlines. Because they have different aspirations, the women face off against each other and the public for fame and celebrity, instead of focusing on being acquitted for their crimes. August 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $37 to $40.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Saturday, August 6.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Saturday, August 6, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Friday, August 5. Opening night with light refreshments. Free, allwelcome. Bookings essential 6393 8444. Exhibition August 6 to October 30.
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a whole load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe. Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Aussie country music artist Jason Owen returns with his acclaimed show in tribute to John Denver. Jason will sing many of Denver's most loved songs from his fourth album Jason Owen Sings John Denver: the 20th Anniversary. Saturday, August 6. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre $25 to $39. Tickets through Ticketek.
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist featuring edge-of-your-seat daredevils, hilarious clowns and beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. Until August 7. Various show times. Orange Showground. $15 to $65. Visit www.hudsonscircus.com.au to book.
Snuggling up beside the fire with a good book is one of winter's pleasures. Be inspired by our incredible guest authors at this year's festival. Enjoy a lively program of non-fiction and fiction authors with Robert Tickner, Helen Ennis, Petronella McGovern, Michael Brissenden and Todd Alexander at this intimate Readers and Writers Festival on Saturday, August 6, at The Hotel Canobolas, tickets $75. Join the History Writing Workshop with Rebecca Wilson - author of Kate Kelly: the True Story of Ned Kelly's Little Sister on Friday, August 5, Orange City Library, Tickets $35 - via eventbrite.
Nothing ignites the soul like an afternoon with friends and family along the Mandagery Creek. Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artesian food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. Sample regional wine, cider and beer whilst you sit back and enjoy live music from local musicians, watch fire twirling and metal forging - all for Free! The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. Bring the family and venture to Eugowra for Saturday, August 6, 12pm-7pm, Apex Pioneer Park, Eugowra.
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter centred on bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, barbecue spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival is set to run from August 5 to August 14.
Why not head out to Heifer Station at 1034 The Escort Way, Orange, and Get Fireside during the Winter Fire Festival. The 2-hour package includes two cosy hours fireside; a glass of Heifer Station sparkling on arrival; a flight of six to eight wines; gourmet cheese and charcuterie plate; sparkling water. Get a $15 discount card off six or more takeaway wines. Cost $80pp. Daily at 11am and 3pm, (Saturdays 11am only) throughout the festival except Wednesdays. Booking is essential at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/heiferstation.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a Barrel & Larder masterclass with Michael Manners to learn all about cooking delicious Middle Eastern dishes. Food and wine lovers get up close and personal as chef Manners prepares his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Saturday, August 6, 11am-2pm. Cost $140pp (limited to 12 people). Bookings at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
The Oriana Gardens come alive with fire pits, torches and flames for this fun event. Dress up in big furs, heavy wool and leather - horns and swords are optional. Chow down on meaty stews, hearty soups and enjoy bottomless drinks including mulled wine, spiced mead and dark ale. This Viking Feast is definitely not for vegetarians. Saturday, August 6 and 13. Adults only tickets are $120, which includes a 3-hour free flow of drinks including beer and wines from 6pm. Book at www.orianaorange.com/vikingfeast.
Join Colin with his amazing show with special guest Nudge. The event has become a fixture in family calendars across the country! Colin's show comes full of the usual music, mayhem - and mess! Sing along to your favourite Colin songs with Australia's #1 kids Christian artist and be part of a unique show that will have the whole family - young, old, very old and middle-aged - singing and laughing along. Orange Evangelical Church, Friday, August 12, 5pm. Tickets $15 online via ticketbo.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, July 30 to October 1, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted.
A Winter Fire Festival Bonfire at Cargo Road Wines, Lidster, beginning with a full wine tasting, followed by an afternoon around the fire to the tunes of the very talented Pat O'Donnell, with all wines available to buy, including their lovely, warm, mulled wine. Cost: $30, August 6 and 13. Fire lit at noon, music from 2.30pm until 6.30pm. Book at www.cargoroadwines.com/events-1/grande-fiamma.
Ever wanted to clash wits with a serial killer? In Confessions of a Serial Killer, Ivan the seductively charming yet extremely dangerous protagonist is going to give you that chance. He is turning himself in and is going to confess all - but only in front of witnesses. Can you solve the mystery...or will you just be another one of Ivan's victims? August 26 to 28. 6pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $34.
In 2021, Arts OutWest commissioned 15 central west songwriters to each write a song reflecting their experiences of 2020. They created a compilation album of original music, While the World Waits. In 2022, artists from across the Central West have been asked to use the album as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. The opening on Saturday, August 6 from 2-4pm will include a live musical performance by an artist from the original album. August 6 to 16. 9am to 3pm. Canowindra Arts Gallery.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, until August 21. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
Come and have a chat about your career opportunities at the Bathurst Careers Expo. Don't miss this chance to explore your career prospects with over 65 exhibitors in attendance, ranging from educational institutions to large and small businesses based in the Central West. Tuesday, August 9. 9am to 3pm. CSU gymnasium, Panorama Avenue.
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist featuring edge-of-your-seat daredevils, hilarious clowns and beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. August 11 to 21. Various show times. Bathurst Showground. $15 to $65. Visit www.hudsonscircus.com.au to book.
The Bathurst Remembers World War II exhibition will be held in four pavilions and features "Snapshots of World War 2" - 600 enlarged photos of soldiers in action, battlefields, training, the home front, Bathurst Army Camp - and the "Wall of Valour" - over 130 enlarged photos of servicemen and women with an association with Bathurst who enlisted and served. AUgust 12 to 13. 9am to 5pm. Bathurst Showground.
Emily Goddard and acclaimed theatre director Susie Dee (Anthem and Savages) bring to life a dark, humorous and provocative anti-bonnet drama inspired by the rebellion and resistance of the female convicts of Van Diemen's Land. It's 1839 in the Cascades Female Factory, Hobart Town. In a solitary cell, on the edge of survival, Mary Ford waits alone in the darkness. Left for dead, thousands of miles from home, she plots escape and reveals, with biting mockery, the untold tales of her captors. Friday, August 12, 11am. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Be intrigued with the history; from workers cottages made from local bricks dating back to the 1830's to grand 3-storey homes. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Fresh from celebrating 10 years and over 3000 shows headlining on the Las Vegas strip, the Australian Bee Gees Show will be heading Down Under for the Australian leg of their 25th anniversary tour! This new show will be presented in two parts and feature all of the hits in a nostalgic trip down memory lane in a multimedia concert event. The Australian Bee Gees Show has performed at The Excalibur Hotel and Casino for the past nine years. The group has been voted Best Tribute Show in Vegas by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, August 5, 8pm. Tickets $57.50 online at BMEC website.
Come and join at Bathurst Harness Racing Club in August for five race meetings. Every meeting will have the bistro and bar open. We can supply great hearty meals and cold beverages. Wednesday, August 10. 5pm. For more details visit www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au.
This spectacular show features a world-class ensemble of multi-talented performing artists who exquisitely recreate classic hits, fused with emotive ballads, movie anthems and iconic show tunes. From the best of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables to We will Rock You, Sister Act and many more, the World of Musicals delivers a stirring musical concert theatre experience from the opening song to the final medley of classics. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Sunday, August 7, 6pm. Tickets $59.90-$79.90 at: www.bmec.com.au/world-of-musicals.html.
A day out visiting open studios and galleries around the beautiful Bathurst region in winter is an uplifting way to drink in some culture. The Bathurst Arts Trail is on the first full weekend of each month (August 6-7, 10am-4pm). For more details visit: www.bathurstartstrail.com.
This annual event is back at Bathurst RSL this year after having been cancelled for the previous two years due to COVID. The art show will be opened by Kim Baggot on Friday, August 5, then will run on Saturday, August 6, from 10am-9pm, Sunday, August 7, 10am-4pm. More information at www.facebook.com/EvansArtsCouncilBathurst/.
The 'Depository' is a mysterious bureau with one remaining operator who continues with an important task - extracting stories that live in discarded objects and safeguarding them. A difficult task in a time when objects no longer have time to gather real stories. A family show about what makes us humans, the stories we tell and artificial intelligence knocking at the door. Tuesday, August 16. 6.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Blayney Rams will take on Molong Magpies in a rugby union major semi-final that doubles as a sponsors day. Saturday, August 6, 2pm kick-off. King George Oval.
Gilly is coming to Carcoar Pub on Saturday, August 20, for a great night of live music and a tribute to Neil Diamond celebrating 50 years of Hot August Night. Dressing up is encouraged with various prizes up for grabs. Presented by Carcoar Sport & Rec Club.
Art lovers rejoice as a brand new photography exhibition lands next month - Extraordinary Lives by Kaelene Masters. An absolutely stunning collection of photos capturing the extraordinary lives of the beautiful residents of Lee Hostel, Blayney. This is an exhibition that must not be missed. Opening August 6, 12-2pm, and on show until August 26, at Platform Arts Hub Blayney Railway Station.
Join the Platform Art Hub on Saturday, August 13, 10am - 2pm for a hands-on tutorial with Josephine Jagger-Manners, as she guides us through preparing a loom and teaching weaving techniques to recreate your own rag rug at home. This is a hands on tutorial. Cost: $95, register at platformartshub.com/events/.
Get along to the 16th Annual Carcoar Rugby Cup at Carcoar Sportsground on Sunday, August 14. The game between Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys and Orange Emu Old Boys is bound to provide some excitement and a few laughs. It's a family event on the oval grounds, with the game starting at 1pm. There's a traditional sausage sizzle and drinks from noon, or bring a picnic and watch the rugby stars from yesteryear go at it.
The Blayney Rotary Market features seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. Sunday, August 21. 8.30am to noon. Carrington Park.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
The Central West Bird Club annual sale has native and exotic species for sale as well as seed, feed, cages, breeding boxes and more. The Forbes Working Dog Club will have a silent poultry auction at the same time, Forbes Lions and Ridgey's Delights on site at Forbes Showground, Show Street, starting 10am.
If you are planning to build your new dream home you need to come to the Build Your Home Expo on Wednesday 17 August from 6pm-8pm at Club Forbes. This expo will be an ideal way to meet tradies, building professionals and council staff involved in the process from development application.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch will observe Vietnam Veterans Day this August 18. This marks the anniversary of the battle of Long Tan, honouring all men and women who served in Vietnam. Gather at the Cenotaph for an 11am service.
Are you ready for Show season? We can't wait after the past few years! It all begins with "the best little show in the west" on Saturday, August 20. The program is now available online with links to the sections shared on the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page. Lock in this date because we're certain the committee is planning something fantastic.
In celebration of Rebecca Wilson's biography 'Kate Kelly' published by Allen and Unwin, 16 February 2021, Parkes Shire Council presents the 'Kate Kelly Collection', a series of narrative paintings and story cards based on years of research and investigation into the life of Kate Kelly, Ned Kelly's little sister. It is free entry to see the exhibition in the Coventry Room 9am-5pm.
Trundle P&A Society is inviting the community to its Show Dinner, held in conjunction with the Young Woman Competition - previously known as Miss Showgirl. Come and enjoy a two course meal provided by 'Eat Your Greens' and live music by Amitie as we celebrate the young women of our community. It all takes place in the Trundle Memorial Hall at 6.30pm for a complimentary drink. Bar facilities will be available.
The Wolfe Brothers are on a massive 'Startin' Something' tour around the country, which sees them on the road until December. They head to the Central West this month, performing at the Parkes Leagues Club on Friday, August 12 and the Dubbo RSL Club on Saturday, August 13 - both shows featuring special guest and Parkes country music artist Raechel Whitchurch.
The Parkes Jockey Club is hosting a Pink Races at the Parkes Racecourse to support the McGrath Foundation. Entry to the races will be a donation to the McGrath Foundation. Highlights of the day include: Charity auction of a Glenn McGrath signed cap, pink Fashions on the Field, free kids jumping castle, Muscle Car display, markets and more! Gates open from 12pm.
The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball will be a black tie event at the Parkes Leagues Club, fundraising for and celebrating the emergency services and frontline workers. The evening will consist of a three course meal, music and auctions. Tickets are on sale and selling fast at 123tix.com.au/events/33778/frontline-services-ball
Our agricultural shows are back after a two-year absence because of COVID. The dates for our four shows in the shire are: Tullamore Show - Friday and Saturday, August 12-13, Trundle Show - Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16-17, Peak Hill Show - Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23-24, and Parkes Show - Monday to Wednesday, August 29-31.
Cowra Council and Central Tablelands Local Land Services will be hosting a free Chilean Needle Grass Information Day. Tuesday 9 August, 10am to 2pm. Woodstock Showground, Robinson St, Woodstock Bookings essential via www.trybooking.com/CAHWH.
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
The Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets will be making a return from 9am to 1pm on August 14.
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work. Until September 7.
Saturday, August 6 will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month and hopefully the weather will be better this time than the rain in July.
Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway will welcome visitors to the station to see the work being done in preparation for reopening the railway from Oberon to Hazlegrove. You can see some of the history of the railway and talk to the enthusiastic volunteers who are working hard to bring another big tourist attraction to Oberon. Morning tea will be served in one of the heritage carriages for a very reasonable $10. It all happens at the Oberon Station between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, August 6. Entry is just $5, which goes towards the restoration work.
After the football on Saturday, August 6 there will be a charity auction at the Leagues Club. Staring at 5.30pm, auctioneers from Bowyer & Livermore will offer goods and services donated by local businesses. Proceeds go to Can Assist, a charity which provides support to people with cancer. All the money collected by Can Assist goes to people in the area where the money is raised, so buying something at the auction will help your neighbours in the Oberon area. Last year the Junior Leagues auction raised over $30,000, so get your wallets out and help make a new record.
A trivia night will be held at Café Oberon, starting at 7pm on Tuesday, August 9. All prizes raffled on the night will be donated by local businesses and the money collected will go to Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer who raise money for the Cancer Council. You won't have spent all your money at the Leagues Club auction on Saturday and this is your chance to have a fun night out and help fight cancer right across NSW.
With the release of In Real Life, the first single from his much-anticipated upcoming country album, Colin Buchanan is hitting the road with his band for this special series of unforgettable shows. You're invited to take a unique and special journey through the stories the characters and the places that have inspired one of Australia's most successful and respected country songwriters. With a storied career spanning more than three decades Buchanan has released over 40 albums, had four ARIA award nominations, won three APRA Music Awards and nine Golden Guitar awards. Saturday, August 13, Malachi Gilmore Hall, 7pm. Tickets: $15 - $25 + booking fee.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Come and enjoy all the events at the 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair at 60 Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga, from 9am, with the speeches and official presentations at 2pm. Continue on to the Show Dance at the Burraga Hall, 7.30pm - midnight. Saturday, August 20.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
