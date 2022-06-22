Daily Liberal

Macquarie Regional Library celebrating NAIDOC with events in Dubbo and Wellington

By Macquarie Regional Library
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:17am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:00pm
The State Library of NSW's Koori Kin team can help you trace your history. Picture: Supplied

Celebrate and recognise the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders peoples at your library this NAIDOC Week from July 3 to 10.

