MD students make history: First Dubbo four-year intake hits books

Shray Sinha is among the first intake of 24 students to embark on a full four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) at University of Sydney's Dubbo campus. This is the first time students will be able to complete their entire medical degree at the School of Rural Health and follows a $7 million expansion to the facility. Students will study the same University of Sydney MD as those studying at the Sydney campus, with the added benefits of living and studying in a regional location while gaining hands-on experience. Mr Sinha, 21, said more local doctors were needed. "There is a shortage of GPs in Dubbo so I think it's really good to do our training here and if only half the 24 continue to practise in Dubbo then it's a huge win for the area," Mr Sinha said. Mr Sinha was born and raised in Dubbo and said he planned to remain in the area after his degree. "Helping people in a rural setting has a different appeal to it. The work is more satisfying as you're helping people who it will really make a difference to," he said. Mr Sinha and the other students began their studies this week. He said he was enjoying it already, and was confident he was being given the same learning opportunities as those studying at the Sydney campus. "It's the exact same course as the Sydney medical program, with a bit more focus on rural and indigenous health which is important. I'm really excited," he said. He encouraged more specialists to come to Dubbo. "My hope for Dubbo is to have both more GPs and more specialists practise here," he said. Professor Cheryl Jones, Head of School and Dean of Sydney Medical School, said the University was thrilled to see such high demand for the program: "We are really encouraged by the interest and are very pleased to welcome our first full cohort of 24 students. These students are in addition to the 234 new students who commenced the program in metropolitan Sydney. The Dubbo Stream students will be a valuable addition to our strong commitment to training rurally committed doctors and other health professionals. "We know from our previous third and fourth-year placements that many students who study out West develop a love of rural medicine and end up staying - I look forward to seeing the impact this four-year program has on rural healthcare in the region."

