Debate on inland regional Australia joins RDA summit lineup

Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana is gearing-up for its fifth annual Inland Growth Summit and this year organisers will be adding a Great Debate to the proceedings. RDA is keeping mum about the debate's topic until closer to the February 2 summit, but the organisation said it would be "one to remember". The first ever Inland Growth Summit Great Debate will take place during the Gala Dinner which will occur in-person after a day of online-based keynotes, research and case study presentations, and session workshops. The organisation said "two powerful teams" of "extraordinary regional leaders" would be given the task to spark conversation and entertainment on the evening. The team members will also be announced soon. Miranda Riley, Workforce Development Manager at RDA Orana, said the summit - and the debate - was all about celebrating inland regional Australia. "Entertainment will be a big part of the Great Debate," she said. "The topic we have - which we will release soon - is really going to highlight and showcase the difference between inland regional Australia and our coastal counterparts. "That's what the summit is all about, the difference between us is the key message of the day. "Regional Australia is often lumped into one, but we are two distinct areas." The Gala Dinner will kick-off with an opening address by Parkes MP Mark Coulton. The MC and adjudicator for the evening will be Region Media group editor Genevieve Jacobs. Attendees will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks, catch-ups and networking opportunities designed to be COVID-safe. Guest speakers during the summit will include Murray Feddersen, Marnie Ogg, Jessica Brown, Dan Winson, Dominic Letts, Ben Hughes and Mandi Randell.

