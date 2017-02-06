Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Local News
Dubbo gets loved up
The city of Dubbo will be feeling the love this Valentine's Day.
Ice series set to premiere
Ice Wars will air on ABC TV at 8.30pm on Tuesday night.
Speak up against bullying
Dubbo students and their parents are encouraged to speak up immediately if they are being bullied.
Dubbo Elders here to help
If you are thinking of selling, buying or investing in real estate, look no further than to the ...
Immaculate property at Morella Estate
This well-built two bedroom property, at Unit 7/5 Gundarra Street, encapsulates style and elegance with a timeless neutral ...
Shortage of care
The petition is calling for 10 specialists and an extra 129 palliative care nurses.
Park the car, grab a coffee, have a chat
Dubbo cars and Coffee was as popular as ever on Sunday.
MAN ON DUI CHARGE AT CAMP SPOT
A man has been charged with high range PCA after an incident at Mount Panorama, in Bathurst.
More mud guaranteed
The countdown until the Titan Macquarie Mud Run is on.
Latest News
Regional Focus
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Medway goes to work against CYMS
A Ricky Medway masterclass has helped Macquarie set CYMS a 339 run total to chase next weekend.
Colts dominant in top of table clash
RSL-Colts bowled South Dubbo out for 131 before getting straight into the run chase.
O’Brien century gives Rugby handy lead
Crockett’s Nero is ‘on fire’
Local trainers had a good day out at the Mudgee Racing Club on Sunday.
Jeffrey’s NSW a strong NICC title contender
Dubbo's Marty Jeffrey hopes NSW can once again win the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.
Local hope for rising stars
Trainers Bruce Parker and Connie Greig have starters in Monday's $20,000 Shay Brennan Constructions Benchmark 60 Handicap – ...
National
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Top Stories
'Dubbo's Wonderful Weddings': share your magical day with the city
Library
Council Administrator matters
Now that the kids have gone back to school and the rest of us are back at work ...
Marshes talks for seniors | Photos
The idea of talks this week is to bring the Macquarie Marshes to local seniors.
Entertainment
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Life & Style
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Opinion
Our Say: Motorists driven to frustration by petrol price mystery
IT’S hard to know whether motorists would feel less or more outraged by petrol prices if they understood ...
Outlaws: the peppercress plant group
I must admit I’m drawn to the ‘outsider.’
Our Say: The cycle is accelerating and it’s dizzying
WHAT do Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and new NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian have in common? It's not what ...
$25,000 grant for theatre awards in Dubbo
The NSW Government has given $25,000 to support the 2017 Canberra Area Theatre Awards being staged in Dubbo ...
Tech talk: Mathew Dickerson
My official start in technology businesses goes back to 4 December 1989 but I well remember my interest ...
Our Say: The new government’s most irritating thorn
The NSW government is looking at ways to dislodge a thorn from its side ... the row over ...
Travel
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.