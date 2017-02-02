Good morning, here's your news snapshot from across our region and further afield.
Is there hope for amalgamation reversal?
Plebiscite looms on forced council mergers after meeting between LGNSW and new government.
Tough test ahead for Western/Riverina
State's best young players to converge on Cowra
McCarney disqualified for 15 months
Pair of Narromine winners return positive swabs to cobalt.
Advanced ovarian cancer treatment on PBS
Great news for women with advanced ovarian cancer.
CSIRO seeks cadets, trainees
The CSIRO is looking for Indigenous students to undertake cadetships in the fields of material, environmental and computer ...
City’s accommodation on ‘unusual’ list| Photos
Destination NSW has named it's top eight for 'unusual' accommodation.
New venture helps put Black Gate on the map
$7m tender open
If accepted the tender would "open the way" for the green bin to be introduced.
A first for Dubbo North
Fairfax Front Pages | Thursday, February 2, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Burns to spark a Redfern revival
In-form Mitchell picks up a triple
HUGH Mitchell caught the eye of the handicappers during Tuesday night’s Dubbo City Toyota Track Racing Series after the young ...
Evocities Orange leg gets cancelled
Forecast temperatures force leg's cancellation.
Dubbo City on top of their game at regional titles
Angel rocks and rolls to victory at Menangle.
Angela Hedges pilots game mare to victory in rich feature at 'headquarters'.
Bumper names on show at Tens
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Sydney Now: Thursday, February 2, 2017
Good morning.
Man shot dead at Guildford house
A man has been shot in the chest and killed in what is believed to be a targeted ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
'Dubbo's Wonderful Weddings': share your magical day with the city
Council Administrator matters
Now that the kids have gone back to school and the rest of us are back at work ...
Marshes talks for seniors | Photos
The idea of talks this week is to bring the Macquarie Marshes to local seniors.
The January heat wave is well and truly upon is, and with the rising mercury making outdoor tasks unpleasant, the ...
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Trophies or head-to-head record? Here we ‘goat’ again
I woke up on Monday morning and took part in what is now a morning ritual for my ...
PM needs to come clean on his donations
Council Administrator matters
From old and restless to young and risky
Matters of state: Troy Grant
Australia Day has been celebrated for another year and I would like to congratulate all our deserving Australia ...
Return to school brings a mix of emotions
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?