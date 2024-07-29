Men allegedly assault taxi driver after breaking car window with tomahawk

A man and teen have allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and stolen his mobile phone and cash on Sunday afternoon, July 28.
About 4.55pm on Sunday, a 64-year-old taxi driver was stopped on Douglas Mawson Drive, Dubbo, when he was approached by two males on a red trail bike.
Police will allege one of the men were armed with a tomahawk and broke one of the vehicle's windows and hit the 64-year-old driver multiple times on his arm, before driving off with his mobile phone and cash.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and established a crime scene and started investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, at about 8.05pm police attended a home in Dubbo and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.
During a search of the property officers allegedly located and seized a mobile phone, a red Honda motorcycle, a tomahawk and other items.
Police will allege in court the items are linked to 13 break and enter incidents at commercial properties in Dubbo since Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with:
He was refused bail to appear in Dubbo Local Court on Monday July 29, 2024.
The boy was charged with an outstanding warrant relating to the offence of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, and was given a Future Service Court Attendance Notice for be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear before Children's Court on Monday, July 29, 2024.
