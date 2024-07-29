Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

How a 70s classic from the UK inspired a dance craze in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated July 29 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the "wily, windy moors" of England to a town in the NSW central west.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.