How a 70s classic from the UK inspired a dance craze in Dubbo

From the "wily, windy moors" of England to a town in the NSW central west.
If you drove down Macquarie Street in Dubbo on Sunday afternoon you may have spotted an unusual scene outside the Old Dubbo Gaol - dozens of dancers in red dresses.
On July 28, 2024, Dubbo hosted its second Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.
For the uninitiated, the event sees red-frocked fans lining parks and streets around the world to recreate the iconic video clip to Kate Bush's 1978 hit 'Wuthering Heights'.
The yearly flash mob started in 2013 after an unofficial record attempt at the Brighton Fringe in the UK.
In the years since, the event has grown, drawing an even bigger crowd after Bush's 1985 song 'Running Up That Hill' was featured in Netflix's Stranger Things. It is traditionally held around Kate Bush's birthday, July 30.
"I'm so proud of our Dubbo people coming together, it's just absolutely delightful to see everyone in red and supporting the cause," organiser Sharon Quill told the Daily Liberal.
"Being inclusive was our vision, we wanted it to be absolutely right across the community - big, little, young, old, male, female, walking, not walking - whatever, just coming together and having some fun."
Ms Quill is the founder of Social Gain, an organisation focused on delivering fun community projects for positive change. She, along with arts educator Camilla Ward, had the idea to bring the event to Dubbo to raise funds for cancer after losing a loved one to the disease.
In 2024, the event was held in support of the Pink Angels.
The Dubbo-based not for profit organisation, have been offering support to breast cancer patients throughout the western region for the past 12 years.
"We're all volunteers, we're all unpaid and we all do it for the love of it," Pink Angels volunteer Sue Gavenlock said.
"A lot of our patients depend on us for support and we depend on our community to do that, such as what Sharon and Camilla are doing for us today."
Leading the dance again this year was Dr Mary Nushaj who works in the oncology unit at the Dubbo Base Hospital.
"I was keen because I love dancing, first of all, and also I enjoy community events that are active and fundraising," Dr Nushaj said.
"I wasn't quite sure what to expect but I love the visual impact of the red - it's just so striking and everyone's really getting into it.
"It's a worldwide event and you feel that connection to other people doing the same thing."
