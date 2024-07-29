Councillors confirm re-election intentions as three new candidates are announced

Two current Dubbo councillors have confirmed they will run for re-election later this year.
Councillors Josh Black and Pam Wells on Monday announced they would be running as part of the Labor group at the upcoming Dubbo Regional Council election in September.
The pair have spent more than two years on council but Cr Wells said the decision to run for re-election was one which took a lot of thought.
"I can't say it was (an easy decision)," she said.
"There was a lot of thinking and re-thinking for myself. That's not to say it's because it was difficult but as individuals we have many hats we wear.
"That can take a toll on work and family but that's the reason it flips for you and why you want to be involved in council or why you want to have a voice.
"Because you live and breathe those communities that you are advocating for. That was the key thing as to why I want to continue or put my hand up again."
On the other hand, Cr Black said his mind has been made up for some time now.
"I decided pretty early on in this term of council that I was going to run again," he said.
"I wasn't overly happy with the direction of the leading team in council, I thought that there were a lot of things that haven't happened that I would like to see happen.
"I thought pretty early on that I wasn't going to get to those things achieved the way that it was looking. So that's why I decided to go again."
As for their time in council, Cr Wells said she has been pleased to see a few community enhancements.
"The first of the two areas that I am most proud about was securing substantial government funding to build the Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre," she said.
"It will deliver a truly unique Aboriginal cultural experience, support the region as a leader in cultural tourism and support growth in the national and international visitor marker.
"The second area I have been passionate about is council developing the community safety and crime prevention plan. This is a proactive approach to support community wellbeing and safety."
The two were joined at the announcement by Wellington's Adam Ryan who will be third on the ticket while Roy Elder, Dr Jodie Benton and Kristy Hayden are also Labor candidates.
Mr Elder is the most recent winner of the Dubbo Show Rural Achiever award.
Dr Benton is the principle consulting archaeologist of OzArk Enivronment and Heritage. Ms Hayden is a retired AUSLAN teacher and administration assistant.
