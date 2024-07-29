The best photos from another big derby day at Apex Oval

Fans in green and white had plenty of reason to cheer at Apex Oval on Sunday as CYMS enjoyed another time strong set of Dubbo derby results.
Macquarie may have continued its unbeaten league tag season alive in impressive fashion, but it was all about CYMS for the rest of the day.
The Raidettes won league tag 30-0 but CYMS responded by scoring a come-from-behind win in under 18s before claiming victory in both reserve grade and first grade.
The 32-4 Peter McDonald Premiership win kept alive CYMS' hopes of a top two finish while the Fishies share top spot in a tight reserve grade competition after downing the Raiders 18-16.
In the under 18s, Macquarie started brightly and led 10-0 but a strong second-half effort led CYMS to a 20-10 win and third spot on the ladder.
