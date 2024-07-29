One side 'well below our standard' while another produces exactly what was required

RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 12-8
Chris Osborne says: "In those conditions, that was really good. We toughed it out.
"Yeah, they missed a lot of opportunities but I think it was our defence, really getting up in their face.
"They showed a bit of courage today, we were a bit nervous coming up the highway. But it's really good for us to get a win like that against a top side.
"We had a plan to come here and we carried out that plan and look what happened."
Jack Buchanan says: "It's never great losing any game, especially an important one like that.
"We were a little off in attack today, but I think that is a result of having no respect for the ball and only completing at 30 per cent in the first half. Just not good enough and not going to win you games of footy.
"We turned it on again in the last 20 mins but as I've mentioned in previous weeks, we can't be playing good for 20-30 minutes and expect to win games."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan Tigers 28-22
Justin Toomey-White says: "It was good to get the W today (Sunday). The boys dug deep.
"Playing the last 25 minutes with 12 players and down 10 points, we could have put the cue in the rack. But it shows how much this team and club means to the boys."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington Cowboys 28-22
James Tuitahi says: "It was pretty frustrating. We could have iced the game yesterday but we just didn't take advantage of it with Wellington being down a player.
"They came back and a credit to them and Justin (Toomey-White) for leading the pack.
"The goal for the next two rounds is to make the most of it with this group of men and give the top two sides a good crack. It will be a good test for our group with the amount of progress we've made the last few weeks and it's pretty much building for next season."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes Spacemen 24-12
Cameron Greenhalgh says: "That's the effort I want from the boys.
"Our defence was solid and that's where games are won. We turned Parkes away numerous times in the second half. Our attack was a lot better and scored points at crucial times.
"We spoke about potential and we were very close to that today (Sunday). We didn't have bad player."
RESULT: Defeated by Forbes Magpies 24-12
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie Raiders 32-4
Shawn Townsend says: "Pretty happy. We were a bit sloppy in the first half and I didn't think we were ruthless enough. We looked like we tried to offload and get a couple of soft tries.
"But defensively I thought we were pretty good. I'm pretty happy with the defensive effort. It got a bit sloppy in the back-end of the second half and we made some sloppy mistakes but we were good in between.
"We just need to tidy it up coming into the bigger games."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 32-4
Jack Kavanagh says: "That was well below our standard as a team.
"Once again we are fielding a different team each week through no fault of our own. It's injuries and suspensions. We will add more players back in the coming weeks."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 28-6
Jack Beasley says: "I'm pleased with the effort on the weekend. It was pretty rough conditions with the muddy pitch (at Wade Park) so you couldn't play expansive footy.
"I thought our forwards did a wonderful job. Wil Stockton had another great game. He seemed to bend the line every run he had."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee Dragons 28-6
