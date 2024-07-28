Muddy mayhem, referees helping out and stage set for thrilling finale

This reporter (Dominic Unwin) has only been covering football in Orange for a season and a bit but without a doubt Sunday was the coldest on record.
With the mercury refusing to go above five all day, the wind chill factor made it feel like minus 6 and that was during the reserve grade game.
Once the sun dipped it got even worse, making the crowd who stayed on for ladies day and old boys day deserving of applause.
I'm sure it's snowed during football at some point so maybe I should just quit my complaining and invest in gloves.
Speaking of the Orange match, St Pat's either took a page out of the Bathurst Bulldogs playbook or momentarily forgot which code they were playing during the first half at Wade Park.
Having started a set of six inside their own 10 metre zone the visitors opted to kick on the first tackle.
Even more amazingly the ball landed straight in the mud in the middle and didn't bounce with Pat's turning the ball over a couple of plays later.
It was just Orange that shivered through the cold conditions. It was the same almost everywhere around the PMP on the weekend.
At Dubbo, Apex Oval's playing surface held up well but it was a different story around the ground for spectators.
At each end of the ground there were plenty of puddles and they were a real hit for the youngest of the Dubbo derby spectators.
Many parents, grandparents, friends and family were kept busy as they chased the little ones away from the puddles while others just let them run wild. It won't just be the footy shorts being washed at those households tomorrow.
Officials are usually happy to go unnoticed but there was no missing them around the grounds on the weekend.
The PMP officials took part in Family of League's Crazy Socks round. More than 7000 pairs have been sold and the funds raised go towards Family of League's national wellbeing fund to help those in difficult times.
"Very typically, that's the mums, dads and kids involved in club footy - anyone genuinely involved in the game of Rugby League going through a bit of a crisis, who maybe just needs a bit of a helping hand," Family of League chief executive Stephen Lowndes told NSW Rugby League's website ahead of the weekend's games.
"Our financial grants help put food on the table, pay the electricity bill or the rent, get that urgent medical treatment or essential mobility aid or home modification which just isn't practically available elsewhere."
Visit www.familyofleague.org.au for more information.
Buckle up for final rounds
With two rounds remaining, there's still plenty left to play out.
The battle for the top eight is still very much alive, with Wellington's tough win over Nyngan on Sunday keeping them in the race.
The Cowboys remain ninth but are on 13 points, just one less than eighth-placed Macquarie.
Forbes is seventh with 15 points after a hugely important win over Parkes and then its Bathurst St Pat's, who moved to 16 points on Sunday.
Forbes meets Lithgow next weekend while St Pat's host Macquarie in a huge game and Wellington will aim to dent Bathurst Panthers' top four hopes.
Panthers (fifth) and Orange CYMS (fourth) remain on 18 points while Parkes is on 20 and Dubbo CYMS is 22. Mudgee (26 points) has the minor premiership wrapped up.
Orange Hawks 6 defeated by Mudgee Dragons 28
Wellington Cowboys 28 defeated Nyngan Tigers 22
Forbes Magpies 24 defeated Parkes Spacemen 12
Bathurst Panthers, Lithgow Workies Wolves: Bye
