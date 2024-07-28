Bourke boys light up derby and fire Fishies towards a top two finish

Dubbo CYMS keep looking to Jeremy Thurston and Clynton Edwards to provide the spark and the outback duo keep delivering.
The boys from Bourke combined for 22 points on Sunday, July 29 as CYMS reclaimed derby bragging rights over Macquarie in style.
Having been beaten by the Raiders for the first time since 2013 in round one of the Peter McDonald Premiership, CYMS gained sweet revenge and boosted their top two hopes by crushing their rivals 32-4.
Edwards finished with a hat-trick while Thurston scored two tries and kicked one conversion in one of the Fishies' best performances of the season.
The pair combined to great effect, as Edwards set-up one try for Thurston with a perfect kick in the first half before the fullback returned the favour in the second stanza.
CYMS coach Shawn Townsend was full of praise for the duo after the emphatic result.
"Clynton just reads the game and his instincts are unbelievable," Townsend said.
"That's what we're banking on at the moment. We just keep grinding away, grinding away and then Jeremy or Clynton, just with their instincts, can get us a couple of tries."
Thurston, 31, has starred for Dubbo CYMS since joining the club in 2020, having previously played both league and union in Bourke before bouncing around a few Group 11 clubs.
This season marks 26-year-old Edwards' first in green and white, having previously played at Nyngan, but it's taken the outside back little time to settle.
He's now scored 11 tries in eight matches for CYMS, with Sunday's hat-trick coming after doubles against Nyngan, Wellington and Parkes.
For Townsend, the tries and performances are simply a reward for Edwards' commitment.
"Jeremy has been trying to get him here for a couple of years and, for whatever reason, it didn't work," the coach said.
"It's a good story ... he gets the bus in from Bourke on Wednesdays and Fridays and stays at someone's house.
"You don't get much out of him. You just tell him to ask for the ball and he goes 'yep' but he's a good bloke to have around.
"He's giving us a bit at the moment. He's just scoring tries and it's something we lacked a bit early (in the season). We can just pass him the ball and he'll create something for us."
After Jyie Chapman opened the scoring on 10 minutes on Sunday, Edwards crossed for his first to set-up an early 10-0 lead.
Following an even period, and the departure of Macquarie lock Billy Gilbert due to a head knock, Edwards made a break from his own half and then kicked for Thurston, who had the simple job of running 15m to score.
If the Fishies already weren't well in control at 14-0, they were shortly after half-time as Thurston muscled his way over again and from there it was one-way traffic for much of the rest of the game.
Kicks from the returning Claude Gordon, who impressed in his first appearance since a suffering a broken jaw in the round one derby loss, and Thurston were allowed to bounce in the space of three minutes of each other and on each occasion it finished with a try for Edwards.
EJ Fernando scored with eight minutes remaining but it proved nothing but a consolation for the Raiders.
Given Parkes and Orange CYMS both lost on Sunday, Dubbo CYMS is now second behind Mudgee with two rounds remaining while Macquarie continues to nervously look over its shoulder.
The Raiders are now eighth and just one point ahead of Wellington after the Cowboys' 28-22 win over Nyngan on Sunday.
The men in blue were without captain-coach Jack Kavanagh and back-rower Jack Kempston on Sunday due to suspension and the pack was weakened further when Gilbert departed.
The side has also been without Jordan Reynolds and Filisione Pauta due to long-term injuries, but Kavanagh remains confident about his side's chance.
"I'm 100 per cent confident we will be there," he said of finals.
"We're aiming to be full-strength by the final round."
The Raiders travel to Bathurst to take on sixth-placed St Pat's in a crucial fixture next weekend while Dubbo CYMS will host Orange CYMS.
