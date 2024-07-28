Australia Day debate fires up again as dates locked in

I hope Monday is treating you all well!
As I write this newsletter Australia is sitting at the top of the medal table at the Paris Olympics.
In case you missed it - last week Tom Barber spoke to a local girl putting her sports medicine expertise to good use at the games.
Great to see so many local people doing our nation proud in one way or another!
While on the topic of national pride, the Australia Day debate has again made headlines this morning. The Dubbo Regional Councils has locked in dates for when it will be holding its ceremonies.
Among all the jingoism, it's easy to forget why the date is controversial but in Orlander Ruming's story, Indigenous councillor Pam Wells gets to the heart of it.
Let's not let our pride for our country make us blind to the blood on our soil.
Allison Hore
Journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.