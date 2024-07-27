How the Olympics is making news in Dubbo

The Olympics are here and the Central West region has 10 athletes on the ground in Paris.
Last week sports journalist Nick Guthrie compiled all the details about when the athletes from our part of the country would be competing in Paris. It's a handy guide if you want to keep up with the action.
But it's not just on the sporting track and field that the Central West is represented.
Tom Barber wrote a story this week about Aaliyah Taurau, who grew up in Dubbo and is in Paris for the Games.
Tom and Aaliyah actually went to school together here in Dubbo, so it was a former classmate he was interviewing about her work as a sports therapist for Rugby Canada and how her career path has taken her to the 2024 Olympics.
Meanwhile, Orlander Ruming had an Olympic story with a difference.
You don't expect the council reporter is going to turn up after the council meeting with an Olympic story, but that is what happened after a former councillor spoke at the meeting and suggested the council look at purchasing one of the inflatable pools used at the Paris Games.
We'll wait and see if that actually happens.
In the meantime, enjoy the rest of your weekend, and the Olympics! You can follow the coverage on our website at this link.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
