Sheppeard's double helps top Dogs bounce back while women still have belief

It hasn't been too often this year a Bathurst Bulldogs first grade side has walked onto the field chasing the club's first win of the day.
But at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, July 27, that was the case against a spirited Dubbo Kangaroos.
After an utterly dominant 62-0 win in the Westfund Ferguson Cup women's match, the Roos then won both third and second grade.
The chances of a Roos whitewash were boosted when they led 7-0 early in the Blowes Clothing Cup, but the Bulldogs showcased their class and composure as they worked their way back into the game and a double for winger Ben Sheppeard highlighted a 29-14 win.
While nowhere near the 92-14 drubbing the Dogs handed out last time the two sides met, it was a perfect response for the Bulldogs after a shock first loss of the season seven days prior at Forbes.
That result may have been a notable one, but there's no doubting the day's big talking point was the women's result.
The Roolettes and Bulldogs are the two powerhouses of women's rugby in the region, but it was simply one-way traffic on Saturday.
A five-try effort from teenage sensation Saxbii Shaw highlighted the win, which was a real statement of intent from the defending premiers just three weeks out from finals.
Despite the lopsided result, and losses to the Roolettes in the past two grand finals, Bulldogs stalwart Mel Waterford was staying upbeat post-game.
Waterford was in the coaching role at Dubbo with both Pip McIntosh and Matt Waterford unavailable, and they weren't the only ones who couldn't make the trip up the Mitchell Highway.
"It was definitely a tough day at the office for the girls but I thought they showed a lot of heart," Waterford said.
"We turned up here with 15 players. We've got 10 players out this week and the score doesn't reflect how well they played out on that field."
Injuries and other commitments left the Bulldogs short for Saturday's top-of-the-table battle but Waterford is hopeful all troops will be back on deck soon as another finals clash with the Roolettes loom.
"There's a lot of things we can take from today that we can work on to improve ourselves so next time we come to play them the result will hopefully be different," she said.
Teagan Miller was the standout in a beaten team at No. 8 for Bathurst while fullback Abbey Corby was also full of running.
After 10-8 and 26-19 wins for the Roos in third and second grade respectively, the first grade game began well for the hosts as a burrowing Mitch Smith scored the opening points.
But the Dogs weren't rattled and an impressive long-range effort from winger Riley Hanrahan and a try for Tom Felsch following a neat lineout play got the visitors to a 12-7 half-time lead.
After a physical start to the second half, the Dogs' quality began to show and Sheppeard crossed twice in 16 minutes to take the lead out to 26-7 lead.
Teenage fullback Billy Whillock kicked for himself well to score and give the Roos some brief hope inside the final 10 minutes, but it wasn't to be.
The Roos head to Cowra next weekend and a loss would likely result in the Dubbo side finishing the year with the wooden spoon.
Bulldogs will host Orange City in next weekend's penultimate round.
