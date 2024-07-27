Hat-trick hero out of derby while Rams representative will fight his charge

Jack Kempston has been a standout at Macquarie this season but the tough back-rower will miss one of the biggest games of the season due to suspension.
Kempston scored a hat-trick in Macquarie's loss at Nyngan last weekend, a result which has the Raiders still nervously looking over their shoulder in the race for the top eight.
Sitting in fifth but just three points above ninth-placed Wellington, Macquarie take on local rivals Dubbo CYMS in a PMP derby battle on Sunday, July 28.
Kempston will take that game in from the sideline after copping a one-match ban due to a careless high tackle charge following the Nyngan match.
One of three Kempstons playing first grade for Macquarie this season, the back-rower took the early guilty plea and will return for the Raiders' trip to Bathurst St Pat's in the penultimate round of the season.
Tyson Fuller, who has spent the entire season in the centres for the Raiders, has been moved to second-row for Sunday's game while Charlie Kempston goes from wing to centre and
Kempston is the only player who will miss round 13 due to suspension, but Bathurst Panthers stalwart Jed Betts faces the prospect of being sidelined if unsuccessful with his appeal.
Western forward Betts received a grade one unnecessary contact charge after last weekend's derby win over St Pat's but is contesting it.
Given Panthers don't play this weekend given their round 13 match against Lithgow was moved to earlier in the year to act as an NRL curtain-raiser at Carrington Park, Betts won't miss a game before next week's hearing.
The other player who faced the judiciary after round 12 was Orange CYMS big man Ethan Bereyne, but he is free to take on St Pat's on Sunday after only receiving a concerning act notice for a unnecessary contact charge stemming from last weekend's loss at Mudgee.
