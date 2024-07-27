Saxbii looks a Shaw thing as she makes a name for herself in yet another sport

When Saxbii Shaw dived over for a try in the second half of Saturday's Westfund Ferguson Cup match at No. 1 Oval, a Dubbo Roolettes teammate referred to her as "a freak".
Given what the 18-year-old had just achieved, it was a fair assessment.
In just her second game in the Westfund Ferguson Cup, and just months after playing rugby for the first time, Shaw scored five tries in a stunning Roolettes win.
The hosts dominated the hotly-anticipated top-of-the-table battle with Bathurst Bulldogs and ran out 62-0 winners.
Shaw was the star of the show and she could have had two more tries if she hadn't passed to teammate Demi Owens on both occasions while almost already over the tryline.
"I don't know what to say," Shaw laughed at full-time.
That reaction was understandable given all that's come Shaw's way in the past few months.
Better known for her exploits in rugby league and netball, Shaw has rapidly risen through the schools rugby pathway system.
From playing rugby sevens for Dubbo College for the first time just a few months ago, Shaw found herself in the position of asked to play rugby for the Roolettes at the request of the NSW Waratahs.
"I'm so surprised ... I didn't know I was ever going to play union," she said of her own achievements.
"I played for the Western (Combined High Schools) side and then I made NSW CHS. Then I made the NSW All Schools team and we played on the Sunny Coast and after that I got the call to go and trial for the Australian Schoolgirls side."
That trial will be in September, where Shaw could potentially complete a shock rise from rugby unknown to a wearer of the green and gold jersey.
Her performances quickly drew the attention of the Waratahs, who asked the Roolettes to allow her more experiences in the 15-player game, and it's a request that's worked out well for all involved.
While there was a lot to like about the Roolettes' performances across the park and some of Shaw's tries were a result of strong lead-up play, the teenager looked at ease in what was one of the biggest games of the season.
She had a hat-trick inside 20 minutes and finished with 25 points of her own in a mammoth win for the unbeaten competition leaders.
"I'm learning new stuff and it's been good. I actually really, really like it," she said of her new sport.
As much as she was praised for her performance on Saturday, there were a few nervy moments. None more so than in the second half when, seemingly on her way to a sixth try, Shaw opted for the much more difficult option of lobbing the ball over a Bulldogs player and into the arms of fellow teenager Owens, who ran around under the posts to score.
"I just felt like I needed to give Demi a few tries," Shaw laughed.
"I didn't want to take all the credit. I don't really care how many points I scored. Share it around."
Now part of the Roolettes' success, Shaw also plays league tag for the unbeaten competition leaders Macquarie while her Fusion Heat A Grade netball side is also top of it's ladder and currently on track for back-to-back titles.
"Sometimes it can be a lot because I'm also in year 12. The balance is hard," Shaw said of her busy schedule.
"But my teammates help me and I have a few school coaches who are really chill. And I like playing every sport I can."
The Roolettes are all but certain to claim this season's Westfund Ferguson Cup minor premiership and will be chasing a third successive title when the finals begin.
