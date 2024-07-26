Government has 'dropped the ball' on retaining staff

Nurses in Dubbo were part of a statewide protest this week for better pay. Allison Hore spoke to a local nurse following the rally to hear their concerns. You can read the story here.
Meanwhile, with the eyes of the world on Paris and the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games this morning, we have a couple of stories with an Olympic connection.
Tom Barber has a story about Aaliyah Taurau, a former Dubbo girl, who is working as a sports therapist for Rugby Canada at the Games. Tom caught up with his high school classmate on the phone to ask her about her pathway to the Olympics.
Orlander Ruming was at the council meeting on Thursday and reports that a former councillor told the meeting the council should consider purchasing one of the inflatable pools used at the Games.
In sport, Nick Guthrie caught up with a local teenager who is part of the NSW Country Corellas under 18s side today.
Enjoy reading and have a great weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
