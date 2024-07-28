Pleas to separate city's Australia Day event from 'many atrocities' ignored

Dubbo's Australia Day ceremony will remain on January 26, despite calls from two Indigenous councillors for it to be moved.
The dates of the 2025 ceremonies for Dubbo and Wellington were debated at the Dubbo Regional Council meeting on Thursday, July 25.
It was decided the Wellington event would be held at 6.30pm on Saturday, January 25, and the Dubbo event at 8am on Sunday, January 26.
Indigenous councillor Pam Wells said she had "read and heard and lived the many, many atrocities" committed against Aboriginal people.
While she is supportive of a day to celebrate the amazing country that is Australia, she said January 26 was a day of mourning and a day to celebrate the survival of First Nations people.
"[It's also important] we recognise that we're now three per cent of the population of the nation. It is less than some of the new citizenships here, which is multicultural and beautiful. We love that and we love our multicultural nation, but we also do not want to see our people become less and less," she said.
Indigenous councillor Lewis Burns said the council had been making progress to change the date for the last three years. He questioned why the the council would now reverse it.
Cr Burns suggested Australia Day could be moved to January 1 in honour of when the Australian constitution began.
However, despite their protests, the majority of the councillors voted to retain Dubbo's Australia Day ceremony on January 26.
The Wellington event will maintain its spot on the eve of Australia Day.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said Australia Day was perhaps the most important day in Australia's history.
"But we recognise that it means different things to different people and in recognising the 26th of January, we have to acknowledge the injustices, the problems that Indigenous First Nations people suffered," he said.
However, Cr Ivey said he wanted people now "to stand back and realise what a fantastic country we have" and celebrate the opportunities the country gave to its residents.
"I think the best way of doing that is to perhaps just remove the ceremony from Australia day itself. We're still celebrating Australia Day, but we're just doing it a little bit detached. We are saying that look, it's not what has been celebrated traditionally, which was the European settlement of Australia...we are celebrating what a country we have now from where we came from and the people that have made Australia what it is," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.