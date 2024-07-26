Why the lower grades could be the top for entertainment

It's reporter Nick Guthrie here with the latest edition of FootyHQ.
It's business time in the Peter McDonald Premiership. We've got three rounds remaining and there's a huge amount to play for.
In the top grade, round 13 is headlined by the Dubbo derby and a rivalry battle between Forbes and Parkes, while the meeting between Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pat's could also have a real impact on the ladder.
But there's much more than that to keep an eye on.
In league tag, unbeaten competition leaders Macquarie face a bumper next two rounds as they meet local rivals Dubbo CYMS, currently in fifth, and then defending premiers Bathurst St Pat's in what should be a cracking top of the table battle.
St Pat's, only one point behind Macquarie, will warm-up for the Raidettes clash by taking on third-placed Orange CYMS this weekend.
Ahead of all that, we've got stories with Macquarie's Katie Kelly, who's the competition's top try-scorer, Orange CYMS star and high school standout Georgie Barrett, and two of the best from St Pat's.
There's also a lot to like about the under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership right now. Currently, just six points separate Orange Hawks in first and seventh-placed Bathurst St Pat's.
Hawks, Lithgow, Parkes, Dubbo CYMS and Forbes have all showcased their premiership credentials and the stage is set for an outstanding finals series.
And don't forget about those battlers in reserve grade. Just two points separate the top four and there's only four points between fifth and the team coming last.
And remember, if you want to keep up with the PMP news and get live updates during the weekend's games, the Western Insiders is for you. It's our Whatsapp channel and you can find the link and details in the story below.
