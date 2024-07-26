Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Man to face court after hiding drugs in pants while driving

By Staff Reporters
July 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man will face court later this year after being found with drugs in his pants whilst driving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.