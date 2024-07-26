Man to face court after hiding drugs in pants while driving

A man will face court later this year after being found with drugs in his pants whilst driving.
At 4pm on July 25, Dubbo Highway Patrol officers stopped a man on Wheelers Lane after seeing him not wearing a seatbelt while driving.
Police had reasonable suspicion to search the man, locating an amount of methylamphetamine hidden in pants.
He also tested positive for drugs on an oral fluid test.
The man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was submitted to a secondary oral fluid test.
He was issued a court attendance notice for drug offences to appear at Dubbo Local Court in September 2024.
He was also issued a penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt.
