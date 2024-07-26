Government has 'dropped the ball' on retaining staff, rural nurse says

Regional NSW risks losing more nurses interstate if pay is not improved, one local nurse warns.
Gilgandra nurse Sheree Staggs said she knows many nurses in the Dubbo region who are considering walking away from their jobs and taking up better paid roles in Victoria and Queensland.
"In Queensland they have ratios, they're able to look after their patients better and they walk out at the end of their shift feeling like they've done a good job and they're actually getting paid more than us as well," she told the Daily Liberal.
"So you can understand why nurses, if they're able to, would pack up the family and move to Queensland and get paid to do essentially the same job better and under less stress."
Ms Staggs was one of thousands of nurses and midwives around the state who took to the streets this week to call on the NSW government to agree to a 15 per cent pay lifeline.
She said, with wages stagnated and living costs rising, hospitals are haemorrhaging staff.
In just one year, between 2022 and 2023, 6500 nurses and midwives left NSW public hospitals.
"I think they feel that we'll just always be here.... But people are walking," Ms Staggs said.
"There's hospitals in this area that are running a majority on agency staff. They cost more.
"It's gotta be more cost effective to try and get people to stay and get the younger ones to want to be a nurse because they're a valued part of society."
In June, nurses in Victoria secured a 28.4 per cent pay rise after 50 days of industrial action.
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) general secretary Shaye Candish said the comparatively low 15 per cent claim for NSW nurses was "justified and affordable".
"We have done the government's homework for them, finding billions of dollars in savings and revenue through our Rapid Business Case - now the ball's in their court," she said.
"Treasurer Daniel Mookhey must take a leaf out of Victoria's book and deliver NSW nurses and midwives a pay increase that brings our state into line with Victoria and Queensland, or risk losing more and more skilled clinicians across the border."
In 2022 a parliamentary inquiry shone a light on the ongoing challenges facing rural and regional hospitals. A common theme brought up was a lack of staff at health facilities.
When Labor took government in 2023, health minister Ryan Park said addressing the recommendations of the inquiry was a key priority.
While the government delivered on their promised pay rises for teachers and paramedics, Ms Staggs said they have "dropped the ball" when it comes to nurses and midwives.
"I feel that if we are better paid, better valued, chance to retain staff and attract the younger generation to come and be nurses in the rural areas," she said.
"If you can go and hold up a stop and go sign on the highway with no university degree and no continuing education and be paid more than those saving people's lives, you've got to wonder, why would you stay in the job?"
