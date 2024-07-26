Black savours moments with his brother as he helps Tigers build for the future

Will Black has been playing footy with his younger brother for most of his life.
The opportunity doesn't come around as much these days as 18-year-old Cooper is now based in Sydney, attending St Gregory's and chasing his rugby league dream.
But every so often an opportunity arrives, and last weekend was one of those as the pair lined up in the halves for Nyngan against Macquarie in the Peter McDonald Premiership while the younger of the two was home during school holidays.
It was a special occasion for the duo, made even sweeter by Nyngan scoring a 46-30 win which keeps the Tigers' slim finals hopes alive.
"It's been really good. We pretty much played all our juniors and everything together," Will, the Nyngan halfback, said.
"It makes it way easier with Coop there and he makes you look pretty good, too."
Will, now a plumber in his hometown, holds no animosity towards his younger brother, who represented the NSW Country under 18s side earlier this season and played for the Western Suburbs Magpies in this year's Harold Matthews Cup.
"I'm definitely proud," Will said.
"He's been going really good the past six or 12 months. It's good to see him doing that."
Cooper lined up in the halves with his brother the past two rounds, but is now back at school in Sydney and won't be there for Sunday's trip to Wellington.
Will will be tasked with leading the side around again, and it's been something he's enjoyed in 2024.
A former Tom Nelson Premiership under 18s grand final winner with Nyngan, Black is now in his first full season in the top grade. He's earned plenty admirers along the way, with his playmaking and ability to lead around a side which features a mix of much older and more experienced players and a number of other rising stars.
"First grade is a bit different to 18s but you learn a bit," he said.
"We've got a team full of local boys and we're all pretty young so it's been good.
"A lot of us played 18s together and even before that so it just makes it easier when you're playing with your mates. It's good fun."
As well as Black, Aidan Bermingham, Jak Jeffery, Terry Ryan, Harry Hammond and Bill and Rory Quarmby are established in first grade despite being in their teens or in early 20s.
Captain-coach James Tuitahi has been keen to give the younger players every chance to develop and thrive, with one eye on the years to come and the chance for a new core group to lead the Tigers to greater heights.
"There's a group of us there who have been playing together for a bit so if we all stick together it's going to be pretty cool," Black said.
The Tigers sit tenth on the ladder and three points off eighth spot heading into the final three rounds.
Many expected the side to battle this year after losing a host of players in the off-season. The Tigers may only have three wins to their name in 2024, but they've pushed a number of sides above them on the ladder and the feeling within the camp is they've been getting better and better the longer the season goes.
"The last couple of weeks we've been unlucky. We'd only got the two wins (before last round) but it had felt like we'd get one soon," Black said.
"It has been a bit frustrating. We haven't been thinking about finals, to be honest, we're just worrying about each game as it comes.
"The last few games we've got are pretty tough but you never know what could happen if we win a couple. We're definitely excited."
Nyngan travels to play ninth-placed Wellington in a crucial fixture on Sunday before playing 2023 grand finalists Mudgee and Dubbo CYMS in the final two rounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.