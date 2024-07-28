Representative footy player in hot water over drink driving, assault and breach of AVO

A representative rugby league player has landed himself in hot water after he fled police after drink driving, tried to force entry into someone's home and laid on top of a woman while she was in bed.
Ratu Peceli Roko, 31, of Narromine, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, drive with high range PCA and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
Roko was part of the Dubbo CYMS side which won last season's Peter McDonald Premiership and he played on the wing for the Western Rams earlier this year.
Court documents state on December 31, 2023 at 4.26pm Dubbo police were conducting patrols along the Mitchell Highway when they saw a P-plater driving a Holden Cruze speeding in the 110 kilometre zone.
The highway patrol caught Roko going at 125 kilometres before he quickly slowed down. Police activated all warning devices before he drove the car down Bunglegumbie Road.
When Roko saw police enter the road from the other end, he got out of the car and jumped a fence while attempting to flee the officers.
Police found Roko, who had watery and glazed eyes. He was ordered to follow the police - which he complied with.
Roko was breath tested and returned a positive result before being taken back to Dubbo Police Station.
At the station, Roko was asked to provide a secondary breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.158 grams.
When asked what he had been drinking, he told the officer he initially drank Kava before going to the Amaroo Hotel where he drank six Great Northern schooners before drinking Jack Daniels and Coke cans.
He also told the officers he only ate potato chips while drinking.
Roko was issued with a notice of suspension and a court attendance notice.
Court documents state that in March, 2024 Roko called a person, who had taken an apprehended violence order out on him, to drive him and a friend from Dubbo to Narromine.
The victim picked the pair up and could tell Roko was drunk by the way his clothes were dishevelled and he was staggering all over the place.
Roko sat in the front seat while the friend jumped in the back seat where there was a young child sitting in an infant's car seat.
Once they got to Narromine, Roko leaned into the back seat and removed the child from the car seat and lifted them into the front seat.
The victim immediately stopped the car on the side of the road.
Roko got out of the car and took the child with him, placing them on his shoulders and refusing to return them to the victim.
Due to Roko's intoxication and fear for the child, the victim rang police.
The friend attempted to get Roko back in the car but was unsuccessful, so he walked with Roko and the child to the victim's home. The victim followed behind them in the car.
Once they arrived at the home, Roko searched the front of the house for a key to open the front door. When he couldn't find one he asked the victim for their house key.
The victim refused to give Roko a key due to his intoxication.
Roko became aggravated and continued to ask the victim to open the door and when she refused he took a step back from the door, as if to kick it in. The victim yelled at him to stop and stood between Roko and the door.
Roko then said, "open it, open it, I'm just asking you to open it ... I don't give a f--k ... open the f--king door".
Roko then picked up a garden hose attachment which the victim snatched off him because they believed he was going to use it to smash a window to get inside.
A short time later the victim's father arrived at the home and Roko left after a short exchange of words.
Police arrived and spoke with the victim who supplied CCTV footage from her home and a statement.
Police went on a search for Roko but were called back to the victim's home when they rang and said Roko had come back to their house.
Police found Roko out the front of the house and he told them he had been drinking earlier that day and had asked the victim to pick him up.
Roko told police he had about five cans of mid-strength beer as well as Kava about two hours before police arrived.
Police asked Roko if he was aware of the conditions of his AVO with the victim and he said he was aware and understood.
Roko was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was offered the opportunity to speak with a solicitor or a representative from the Fijian embassy due to him being on a sporting visa - he declined both.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told the court that on another instance Roko came to a victim's home after a night out and when they opened the door he pushed his way into the home.
"You then kissed her while in bed...rolled on top of her with your body weight and refused to get off and she had to knee you," he said.
"Everyone is entitled to feel safe in their own home...the court has heard that alcohol has played an element in each of these offences," he said.
Mr Tang gave Roko credit for taking part in the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) Program.
"For the drink driving you demonstrated that you had alcohol issues - you placed others at risk in the community, especially on New Year's Eve afternoon where there would be increased traffic and a greater risk," he said.
"You came to police attention because you were travelling over 110 kilometres and knew it was wrong and tried to flee."
Mr Tang said with all the aggravating factors he would have to seriously consider an 18-month jail sentence.
"Because of your limited record and participation in MERIT, I won't give you a jail sentence," he said.
It was suggested that Roko speak with a general practitioner to deal with any issues that contribute to his drinking.
"What kind of role model do you want to send to your own kid and what kind of relationship do you want to have?" he said.
"Do you want them to be scared of you or for them to end up before a court facing jail in a few years' time?"
Mr Tang sentenced Roko to a nine month community corrections order, a $700 fine and he was disqualified from driving for six months. He was also ordered to have an interlock device installed for two years.
"I wish you all the best for your further rehabilitation," Mr Tang said.
