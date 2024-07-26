Should Dubbo buy an Olympic pool from Paris? This former councillor thinks so

A former Dubbo councillor believes the city should look to Paris to get an indoor, heated pool.
Paris is currently hosting the 2024 Olympic Games. As part of the infrastructure needed for the aquatic events, local media has reported that three temporary 50-metre pools have been installed.
Two of them will be at the La Defense Arena for swimming and water polo events, while the third will be used as a warm-up venue for the artistic swimming and water polo.
At the July Dubbo Regional Council meeting on Thursday, July 25, Richard Mutton addressed the council to continue the fight for "good swimming facilities for this city".
He said the council should contact the Paris government about the inflatable pools they're using for the athletes.
"I think when they let it down you might like to give them a ring and say 'what's it worth?'. Then talk to Wes [Maas] and stick it in a hangar," Mr Mutton said.
Wes Maas is the managing director and chief executive officer of Maas Group Holdings. The company currently owns the former RAAF base on Palmer Street, including the Would War II hangars.
While it may sound like a wild idea to use one to house a pool, Mr Mutton wanted it to be given consideration.
"I've put this bit of information to a couple of people and they laughed. But I don't want the council to laugh at this here. I am being somewhat serious in this," he said.
In December 2020, French newspaper L'Equipe was encouraging people to express their interest in inheriting the temporary pools once the Olympics was over.
Unfortunately, the council has missed the deadline to submit its interest. The paperwork needed to be completed by the end of May 2021.
Mr Mutton said the council should also be looking at the environmentally-friendly aspects the Paris government had used for the swimming facilities.
The wooden roof of the Olympics Aquatic Centre is the largest concave timber frame in the world. It's been designed to minimise heating costs, capture rainwater and is covered in solar panels.
The pools can also be modified to change their length, depending on what is needed.
Mr Mutton said the ideas used in Paris could lead to savings for Dubbo council if adapted here.
At the May council meeting councillor Shibli Chowdhury pushed for $30,000 to be included in the operational plan and budget to revitalise a design for the indoor pool from 2017.
It kept the current 50 metre pool at the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre but also added an indoor learn to swim/hydrotherapy pool, lazy river and sauna/steam room.
